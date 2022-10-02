Trump praises Ginni Thomas for standing by false claims that 2020 election was stolen

Former President Donald Trump praised Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for telling the Jan. 6 committee that she believes the 2020 election was stolen.

"She didn't wait and sit around and say, well, let me give you a different answer than what I've been saying for the last two years," Trump said at a rally in Michigan on Saturday, referring to Thomas.

"She didn't wilt under pressure, she said what she thought, she said what she believed in," Trump continued.

Many state and public officials investigated the elections and found no evidence that it was stolen, including Trump's former Attorney General William Barr.

In an email to supporters Saturday, Trump congratulated Thomas for "having the courage of her convictions," and criticized the Democrats who he said were ruining the country.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally on Oct. 1, 2022, in Warren, Michigan.

"The Election was Rigged and Stolen, and everyone knows it — especially the Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our country," Trump continued in the email from his Save America PAC.

Thomas' lawyer Mark Paoletta issued a statement Thursday that said Thomas stood by her opinion that the election was stolen. He also said she "condemned the violence," that took place in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Thomas, who testified to the committee Thursday, had urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to fight the election results in a series of text messages after the election.

In one of the text messages to Meadows, Thomas called Biden's victory "the greatest Heist of our History" on Nov. 10, 2020, according to The Washington Post.

Thomas also asked legislators in Arizona and Wisconsin to overturn the election results in their states.

