Trump predicts America will 'get worse' if the ‘voting irregularities and fraud’ are not ‘brought to light’

Former President Donald Trump predicted the future of the United States is grim if Democrats did indeed commit voter fraud, as he continues to allege.

In an email to his supporters, Trump said the Department of Justice has “no choice” but to “look at the massive voter fraud” that took place during the 2020 presidential election.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) is adding more people onto its roles in order to fight against efforts to limit voting and, I assume, other illegal voting acts,” he wrote in the Saturday email.

“Based on that it would seem the DOJ has no choice but to look at the massive voter fraud which took place in certain Swing States, and I assume elsewhere, during the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,” the former president continued, listing a number of ways voter tallies could have been compromised: “whether it be voting machines, underaged people, dead people, illegal aliens, ballot drops, ballot cheating, absentee ballots, post office delivery (or lack thereof!), lock boxes, people being paid to vote, or other things, the 2020 Presidential Election is, in my mind, the Crime of the Century.”

Trump then swiped at the Biden administration, urging people to look at the economy and immigration.

“It will only get worse,” he predicted, saying “the voting irregularities and fraud of that election must be brought to light, immediately.”

If left unchecked, Trump speculated a grim future.

“Otherwise, we have no Country, certainly not a great one! This should not be an attempt by the Biden Administration to suppress the accountability of a dishonest election. That cannot be allowed to happen, nor can the events of the Presidential Election,” he said.

The former president also alleged Biden officials “want to cancel anything having to do with the result of that election because they know what was done.”

“States cannot allow that to happen and should not be intimidated or suppressed by a government that wants nothing further to do with what took place during that period of time. They want it over with because they seem to know what will be found, and that would be a disaster for them,” Trump said.

He concluded: “There has never been a time like this in our Country — hopefully courage will prevail!”

The former president also sent another email on Saturday that included a list of claims he said he got right and that the media missed leading up to the 2020 presidential election.



