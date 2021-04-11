Trump predicts that the GOP will retake Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024

John L. Dorman
·3 min read
donald trump mar a lago covid
Former President Donald Trump. Getty

  • Former President Donald Trump on Saturday addressed the RNC donor summit in Florida.

  • The former president expressed confidence that the GOP would regain control of Congress in 2022.

  • He also said that "a Republican candidate" would win the White House in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed optimism that Republicans would regain control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections and win back the White House in 2024, according to prepared remarks obtained by the Associated Press.

In a keynote address at the Republican National Committee's donor summit in Florida, Trump did not explicitly say if he would be a candidate in 2024, but float the idea of a potential candidacy, according to an attendee who spoke with CBS News.

While the closed-door summit was mostly held at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach, attendees were taken to the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort to hear him speak.

"We are gathered tonight to talk about the future of the Republican Party - and what we must do to set our candidates on a course to victory," Trump's prepared remarks said. "I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House and we are going to reclaim the Senate - and then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House."

Trump also lodged attacks at his successor, President Joe Biden, accusing him of pursuing an "unpopular" legislative agenda and criticizing the increase in unaccompanied children that have been arriving at the US-Mexico border.

"With an agenda this unpopular, it is no wonder that Joe Biden is the first new president in modern times not to address a joint session of Congress within his first few weeks," according to the former president's prepared remarks.

Trump, along with top GOP leaders, have reportedly expressed confidence that Republicans can win back control of Congress by hammering Biden over his immigration policies.

The former president championed hardline immigration policies and the construction of a southern border wall throughout his tenure in office and during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Biden has sought to move away from the more aggressive family separation policies that defined the Trump years.

The GOP summit comes as Republicans find themselves shut out of power in Washington DC, with Biden in the White House and Democrats in control of both the House and the Senate, albeit with slim majorities.

In attendance were several potential 2024 GOP candidates that would likely launch campaigns in the event that Trump declines to run, including Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, along with Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

