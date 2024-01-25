Trump preemptively rejects Haley donor money

Eager to get her out of the GOP primary race, Donald Trump is preemptively disinviting Nikki Haley supporters from the MAGA camp.

In a social media post Wednesday night, the former president made clear that he will not accept funds from donors who continue to give to Haley’s campaign.

“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” Trump wrote. “We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

The message came on the heels of Trump’s win in New Hampshire, as he handily beat the former South Carolina governor for the second time, despite Haley’s campaign having the backing of major GOP donors. Trump and some of his supporters have pushed for his former U.N. ambassador to drop out and stand behind him, a theme they began to sound even before the voting began.

Trump's post did not address how he would enforce a blackout of donations.

In spite of her Granite State loss Tuesday night, Haley vowed Tuesday night that the race was "far from over" — promising to continue fighting the former president for the GOP nomination.

In a rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, Haley told the crowd that her campaign raised $1 million in almost entirely small-dollar donations since Tuesday night.

"We have raised $1 million since I gave that speech last night — online, in small dollars," Haley said. "We have had 200,000 donors from all 50 states. Ninety-five percent of those donations are $200 or less."

Replying to Trump on X, formerly known as Twitter, Haley wrote: "Well in that case…donate here. Let’s Go!"