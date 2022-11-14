As Trump prepares 2024 announcement, Mike Pompeo is running ads in key presidential primary states

Then-President Donald Trump listens to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the White House, on October 21, 2019. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mike Pompeo has launched digital ads through his PAC in early voting presidential primary states.

The former secretary of state is seen as a possible contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Pompeo has said a Trump presidential bid alone would not keep him out of the race.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential Republican presidential candidate, has launched a series of digital ads in early presidential primary states as his former boss, Donald Trump, prepares to soon announce his own 2024 bid for the presidency.

Pompeo's Champion American Values PAC ramped up its digital ad presence on November 9, a day after the midterm elections, according to an Insider review of Facebook advertising data.

Ads touting his PAC's work to help secure the southern border, and trashing Democrats for overseeing a border "crisis," are running on Facebook in Iowa, Florida, and Pompeo's home state of Kansas. Similar messaging previously went out in those states and Nevada, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Facebook users in Florida, Kansas, and Iowa are seeing messages that say, "I worked with President Trump to create an economy that made life easier for families..." More ads directed at those states decry high inflation and Democrats "doubling-down on the same wasteful big-government boondoggles that got us here in the first place."

Pompeo is also promoting his book, "Never Give An Inch," with Facebook ads in South Carolina, Iowa, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

The PAC has spent more than $4,800 on ads between November 5 and 11, according to Facebook ad data.

Pompeo has said a Trump 2024 presidential bid would not alone keep him from entering the race.

Trump is expected to announce he's running for president on Tuesday. Pompeo told CBS News in October that he would begin to focus on a campaign announcement in the spring, if he decides to run. He said he'd vote for Trump with "no hesitation" if Trump were to win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Pompeo already started making trips to Iowa and New Hampshire, starting in 2021. He is often on Fox News and has given interviews about losing weight.

After the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, Pompeo was reportedly one of several cabinet officials who discussed removing Trump from office.

Other names that are frequently mentioned as potential 2024 GOP candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador under Trump.

To date, none have formally announced 2024 presidential bids.

