Trump presents interesting theory on how magnets work during rally in Iowa

During a "Commit to Caucus" rally at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City, Iowa on Friday, Donald Trump still had a great deal of energy left after spending most of the afternoon railing against E. Jean Carroll in dozens of messages posted to Truth Social. In one such post, the former president writes, "Except for a Fraudulent Case against me, I had no idea who E. Jean Carroll was. She called her African American Husband an “ape,” and named her Cat “Vagina." These exact words were then re-posted in a steady stream along with a cherry-picked assortment of screengrabs from E. Jean Carroll's social media archive.

Pausing that busy work to take the stage in Iowa, Trump then regaled attendees with a fresh take on how magnets work, while also finding occasion to loop in John Deere.

On the subject of magnetic elevators, Trump said, "Think of it, magnets. Now all I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that's the end of the magnets. Why didn't they use John Deere? Why didn't they bring in the John Deere people? Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere." After a bit more along these same lines, Trump did a little dance and left the stage.

Watch here:

Trump: All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets pic.twitter.com/TopK4BRsOq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2024