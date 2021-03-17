The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role.

Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money.

Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel.

Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg.

More stories from theweek.com
Chess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves
Biden face-plants on evangelical outreach
Cuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors

Recommended Stories

  • New Declassified Documents Reveal the Truth About Why the USS Thresher Sank

    The sub mysteriously went down in 1963, killing everyone on board. Now, we're finally learning why.

  • Because There Couldn't Possibly Be Any More Pressing Scandals in the Monarchy, Buckingham Palace Launches an Investigation Into Meghan's Alleged Bullying

    At this point in world history, it really shouldn’t come as any surprise the lengths to which whiteness—as an institution and colonialist mentality—will go to prove itself right, even when it is so far beyond wrong the hypocrisy is just leaping out.

  • Pam Dawber (finally!) joins husband Mark Harmon on NCIS for 4 episodes

    The 'Mork & Mindy' star will recur opposite her husband of 30-plus years on the CBS procedural.

  • Donald Trump's net worth dropped by $700 million since he was elected president

    Since stepping away from his company, the impact of the pandemic, as well as two rounds of impeachments have wreaked havoc on Trump's businesses.

  • Gwen Stefani Just Invited This Celeb to Be Her Maid of Honor in Wedding to Blake Shelton

    Ahead of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding, the superstar singer revealed who she wants to be her maid of honor. Keep scrolling to see her celeb choice.

  • Tiger Woods discharged from hospital, recovering at home after car accident

    Tiger Woods' road to recovery has reached home.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Bob Menendez calls Ron Johnson 'racist' on Senate floor over Capitol riot remarks

    Johnson, the Wisconsin Republican, said he would have felt threatened had Black Lives Matter or antifa stormed the Capitol.

  • Here are all the bombshell revelations from Demi Lovato’s documentary 'Dancing With the Devil'

    The four-part series, which premiered at this year's SXSW Film Festival and arrives on YouTube on March 23, features the singer opening up about her 2018 overdose, her past — and current — drug use and a bombshell #MeToo story she's kept hidden for decades.

  • Britney Spears' single 'Everytime' tragically foreshadowed her life, and it's haunted me for 17 years

    For fans like me, the 2004 music video for "Everytime" was the first chilling sign of her struggles to come. Now everyone else has finally caught up.

  • "I don't think 2022 is going to be competitive": GOP voter registration tumbles in Colorado

    Data: Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe outlook for a Republican rebound in Colorado in 2022 is looking more improbable.The state of play: The state's Republican Party lost more than 63,000 voters since the 2018 election when Democrats won all statewide offices and the General Assembly in a historic landslide, state data shows.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat equates to a 2.6% decline as a share of registered voters.By comparison, Democrats lost 0.7% of their ground, or roughly 13,600 voters.The decreases reflect inactive voters cut from the rolls and Republicans who fled the party after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Why it matters: Beyond a demonstration of party enthusiasm, the fact Democrats can claim 125,000 more voters gives them a baked-in advantage.By the numbers: Unaffiliated voters — those not aligned with a party — continue to grow in Colorado, as part of a broader political disalignment and how Colorado now registers voters. The registered voter breakdown in February:43% unaffiliated30% Democratic27% RepublicanBe smart: To win in Colorado, candidates need to win over unaffiliated voters, but they split 60-40 toward Democrats.What they're saying: "All things being equal, the electorate looks much better than it did in 2018 for Democrats," said Chris Griswold, a Democratic consultant at Hilltop Public Solutions who analyzed the data. "I don't think 2022 is going to be competitive in Colorado."The other side: "Yes, it's bad for Republicans but the notion that everything is hunky dory for the Democratic Party belies the facts," said Josh Penry, a prominent Republican consultant.A rise in crime rates, a weakened economy and the garbled vaccine rollout is leading voters to question whether the state is on the right track, his polling shows.The bottom line: The stimulus bill and vaccine rollout mean Democrats own what happens in Colorado and the nation when it comes to the economy and pandemic.How voters view both will set the tone for 2022.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mitch McConnell darkly threatens 'scorched earth Senate' if Democrats eliminate the filibuster

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is turning up the pressure against some Democrats' efforts to eliminate the filibuster. Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, McConnell imagined a filibuster-free future, painting a grim picture: "Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched earth Senate would look like," he said. Without the filibuster, he predicted the Senate would be "a 100 car pile-up" where "nothing moves." Some Democrats are hoping to nix the filibuster, which requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass most pieces of legislation. Moderate Democrats and Republicans are opposed, and Politico's Burgess Everett described a blown up filibuster as the GOP's "biggest threat in the short-term." Because of that concern, McConnell threatened to push a long list of conservative policies with "zero input" from Democrats if only a simple majority is required. He listed defunding Planned Parenthood, penalizing sanctuary cities, and a national right to work law. McConnell continued by warning he'd require a quorum for everything, making past actions seem like "child's play," reports Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman. Though it's unclear why McConnell would be opposed to more easily passing his legislative priorities, there are a few reasons Democrats may not be too worried by his threats regardless. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes that many of these conservative policies don't have the support of 50+ Republicans anyway, and the GOP didn't use every tool available to pass them even when they held all three branches of government. The Washington Post's Dave Weigel separately argues that many Democrats may feel conservative courts hold the power on some of these issues, so Republican senators' posturing is irrelevant. Either way, analysts seem to agree with McConnell in his prediction of increased chaos and gridlock. With only 50 seats for each party, more frequent quorum requirements could "get messy quickly," and could lead to bills being passed out of pure spite. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors

  • Michelle Obama's disastrous attempt at getting Jimmy Kimmel's daughter to eat veggies: 'This was an epic fail'

    Michelle Obama attempted to get Jimmy Kimmel's 6-year-old daughter, Jane, to eat vegetables during her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday.

  • Half-ton of marijuana valued at over $8 million found by dog on routine traffic stop

    More than half a ton of marijuana with a street value upwards of $8 million was discovered by a sharp-nosed police dog during a routine traffic stop in northwest Indiana. The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, when an Indiana State Police trooper stopped a van for a moving violation near the town of Lowell, Indiana, about 50 miles southeast of Chicago, according to a statement released by the Indiana State Police. The officer approached the vehicle with police to speak with the driver -- later named as 31-year-old Christopher S. Colburn from McKinleyville, California -- which subsequently led to an investigation of the exterior of the vehicle, including a canine sniff, that caused the officer to ask about what was inside the van.

  • Sasse Hits Whitehouse’s ‘Paranoid Obsession’ with FBI’s Kavanaugh Background Check

    Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) on Tuesday criticized Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s (D., R.I.) claim that the FBI’s 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh during the Supreme Court justice’s confirmation hearing may have been “fake.” “If senators want to join conspiracy theory book clubs, wear tinfoil hats, and talk about Roswell, that’s their prerogative, but this is something more sinister,” Sasse, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a comment to National Review. “A United States Senator who once peddled lies about a Supreme Court nominee is now trying to weaponize the DOJ against a sitting Supreme Court Justice,” the Nebraska Republican added. “This kind of paranoid obsession is Nixonian poison to public trust.” Whitehouse wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to help facilitate “proper oversight” into the bureau’s investigation during Kavanaugh’s tumultuous confirmation process in which the judge was accused of having sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI investigated Ford’s allegations, as well as other allegations of misconduct that arose. However, some Democratic senators claimed the bureau had not performed a thorough background check. They criticized the FBI’s decision not to interview Ford or Kavanaugh as part of the probe. Whitehouse expresses concern in the letter that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI allegedly could not find anyone at the bureau to accept their testimony and that no one had been assigned to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. The senator noted that after the FBI created a tip line, lawmakers were not offered any insight into how or whether new allegations were being processed and evaluated. He said the senators had been made aware a “stack” of information had come in through the tip line, but were given no further explanation on how the information had been reviewed. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also rebuked FBI director Chris Wray, who has stayed on in his role under the Biden administration, for not responding to questions regarding the investigation. Whitehouse said he wants information about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Has No Efficacy Against South African Virus Strain, Study Shows

    According to a Phase 1b-2 trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University / AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) was ineffective against mild-to-moderate infections caused due to mutated virus strain in South Africa, dubbed as B.1.351 variant. What Happened: The study was led by scientists at the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit. The trial evaluated the safety and the efficacy of the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine in HIV-negative adults aged between 18 to 64 years of age. Median follow-up after the second dose was 121 days. Data showed that the vaccine was overall 10.4% effective against the variant. Of the 750 participants vaccine recipients, 19 (2.5%) developed mild to moderate COVID-19 more than 14 days after the second dose, compared with 23 of 717 placebo recipients (3.2%). The incidence of COVID-19 among the vaccine group was 731 per 1,000 person-years, compared with 93.6 per 1,000 person-years among the placebo group, for the efficacy of 21.9%. Of the 42 total cases of COVID-19, 39 were caused by B1351, for vaccine effectiveness against this variant of 10.4%. All 42 cases were mild to moderate, and no patients were hospitalized. The serious adverse event rates were similar between the vaccine and placebo groups. Only one severe vaccine-related event occurred, a fever of 40°C (104°F) following the first dose; the fever cleared within 24 hours, and no adverse events were seen after the participant's second dose. Why It Matters: The study concluded by saying that although the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccines against strains such as B1351 and P1 has begun, the only vaccines likely to be available for the rest of 2021 are formulated against the original virus. In early February, South African health officials stopped the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine's rollout to investigate reports that it offered little protection against mild-to-moderate disease. Instead, the country switched to using the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine to immunize healthcare workers. Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.14% at $49.98 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEMA Investigating Coagulation Cases After Several European Countries Pause AZN Shot; Findings Expected This Thursday: ReutersSuspensions In Europe Will Not Disturb AstraZeneca Vaccine's Global Roll Out: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Woman breaks up with boyfriend after spotting detail in Ring doorbell footage: 'This is so heartbreaking'

    Cheaters never win, but sometimes they do go viral.

  • Capitol Riot Suspects Are on a PR Blitz

    Police HandoutsAccording to federal indictments, Kelly and Connie Meggs are members of the Oath Keepers militia who used the chaos around the U.S. Capitol riot to enter the building in an organized “stack.” Dressed in camouflage, the husband-and-wife pair from Florida can be seen on security footage illegally entering the Capitol and walking around the building with fellow Oath Keepers.Kelly Meggs, according to prosecutors, is an Oath Keepers leader with the alias “OK Gator.” Both of the Meggs are facing conspiracy charges for their alleged role in the riot.To sympathetic readers of the right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit, though, the Meggs are humble farmers unfairly abducted by the federal government and forced to deal with some loose donkeys. In a Tuesday post on Gateway Pundit, blogger Jim Hoft claimed the Meggs are on the verge of losing their farm after an FBI raid in which, they claim, the FBI accidentally freed their donkeys.“During the arrest, the FBI let all of their donkeys lose (sic) in the neighborhood,” Hoft writes.The donkeys were later returned to the farm. The solution to this injustice for Hoft’s far-right audience, according to his blog: donating tens of thousands of dollars to the Meggs.The rioters’ stories have made for big money on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site that has become a go-to option for right-wing figures who would likely be banned from more mainstream sites like GoFundMe. The Meggs family has raised more than $80,000 as of Tuesday, while the family of Oath Keeper Kenneth Harrelson has raised more than $160,000.Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers charged in the aftermath of Jan. 6 riot have been on a public relations blitz in the right-wing media, trying to recast themselves as victims of government overreach and a thuggish FBI. They’re also raising a lot of money along the way.That PR push has extended to Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to break into the Speaker’s Lobby during the riot. Terrell Roberts, an attorney for Babbitt’s family, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on March 12 and claimed police should have just arrested Babbitt instead.“We should have some statement explaining why they needed to shoot this lady,” Roberts said.Roberts declined to comment.Much of the glowing coverage of the riot suspects has come from The Gateway Pundit, a popular far-right blog that frequently promotes hoaxes. Gateway Pundit founder Hoft, who holds a prominent enough place in the right-wing media to be invited to the Trump White House in 2019, has run several stories promoting fundraisers for the riot suspects.Proud Boy Christopher Worrell allegedly shot pepper spray at law enforcement officers at the start of the riot, according to a federal indictment, after riding to Washington from Florida in a van with a crew of other Proud Boys. Worrell wore a tactical vest and earpiece to the riot, according to prosecutors. When law enforcement officers raided his East Naples, Florida, home, they found it filled with Proud Boys gear, including challenge coins representing different chapters of the far-right men’s group. Sen. Johnson Says He ‘Wasn’t Concerned’ by Capitol Rioters Since They Weren’t BLM Protesters The Gateway Pundit write-up of Worrell’s arrest, by contrast, makes no mention of Proud Boys. The blog post claims Worrell was “Arrested by Heavily Armed Feds With TANKER TRUCKS,” an unusual way to describe armored trucks.While Kelly and Connie Meggs have been embraced by right-wing blog readers, Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper who allegedly entered the Capitol alongside them, may have had the best reception.Harrelson, who faces one conspiracy count and three other charges, allegedly plotted ahead of the riot with other Oath Keepers in meetings with aliases like “Gator 6” or, sometimes, just by using his own name. Harrelson was caught on video illegally entering the Capitol alongside the Meggses, according to his indictment.Like other supporters of arrested riot suspects, Harrelson’s wife Angel Harrelson appeared on The Gateway Pundit to claim that her husband was being unfairly treated and that FBI agents had trashed her home while carrying out a search warrant.“They proceeded to escort me outside of my home,” she said. “I was upset that my things were going to be tossed around everywhere and that they would make a huge mess. “In a message posted on The Gateway Pundit, Angel Harrelson claimed the Oath Keepers are “made up of a diverse group of people”“One of the worst lies being spread about them is that they are somehow ‘white supremacists,’” Harrelson’s wife wrote. “That is insulting and ridiculous. I’m Cajun, and therefore my ancestors and family members are black as well as American Indian.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • This state has the least affordable housing market in the U.S. based on income — and it’s NOT California

    There are only three states nationwide where more than half of the households could afford to buy a median-priced new home.

  • 30 years after her Catwoman costume stunt, Sean Young is ready to be the hero of her own story

    “At that time, you were expected to behave in a certain way, and I wasn’t following the rules,” Young says. “The people that portrayed me in a negative light were pointing at something else so that peoples’ attention went over there. Calling me crazy was a way to protect themselves.”