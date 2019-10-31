Trump’s Presidency on Treacherous New Ground After House Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s presidency stands on its most treacherous ground after the House voted Thursday to approve and proceed with its impeachment inquiry.

The resolution, passed on a largely party-line 232-196 vote, does not just lay out a road map for the public phase of the inquiry. It sends a clear signal that a vote to impeach Trump, and a trial in the Senate, is all but inevitable.

Trump becomes just the fourth president to be subject to a formal impeachment effort. Two of them, Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, were impeached in the House but weren’t convicted in the Senate. Richard Nixon, facing certain conviction, resigned before the House could vote to approve articles of impeachment.

Trump, however, may well become the first president to be impeached and then seek re-election. That dynamic presents a novel challenge for the president, as he must work to keep the Republican Party unified not just to prevent his removal from office by the Senate but also at the hands of voters.

Recent moves suggest that Trump understands the peril. After resisting entreaties to add staff to the White House, he is likely to bring on a prominent public relations professional to help with communications on the inquiry, according to people familiar with the matter. His campaign, meanwhile, paid millions of dollars for a glitzy national television ad during game seven of the World Series on Wednesday.

Partisan Resolution

The president has become deeply engaged in keeping his party in line. Over the past two weeks, Trump has met face-to-face with more than 60 House members, according to an administration official.

No House Republicans voted in favor of the impeachment resolution. One former Republican and fierce Trump critic who left his party this year, Justin Amash of Michigan, voted for it.

There is little sign that Trump or his White House plan to suddenly become more cooperative with the impeachment inquiry, even after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s demand for a vote to formalize it. And his re-election campaign, the coffers of which are overflowing with cash, is aggressively portraying his opponents as do-nothing politicians obsessed with his removal from office.

His campaign’s World Series advertisement recounted the president’s accomplishments and said Democrats “would rather focus on impeachment and phony investigations, ignoring the real issues.”

“He’s no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington,” the narrator declares.

Sayegh Hire

While Trump has repeatedly dismissed the need to hire additional staff to counter the Democrats’ impeachment efforts, he is likely to bring a former Treasury Department spokesman, Tony Sayegh, into the White House to assist with communications related to impeachment, according to people familiar with the matter. Sayegh’s post will be temporary and he also intends to work on issues other than impeachment, the people said.

Sayegh is credited in the White House for helping shepherd Trump’s biggest legislative achievement to passage, the 2017 tax overhaul, and his hiring is supported by the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, the people said. They asked not to be identified because Sayegh’s appointment hasn’t been announced.

Sayegh declined to comment.

Before the House vote, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said more attorneys and communications staff may “possibly” be added to the West Wing.

Trump has no official events on his schedule on Thursday and spent much of the morning tweeting, his preferred channel for responding to the inquiry. He posted more than half a dozen messages ahead of the vote and claimed impeachment is damaging the U.S. economy.

“The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!” he wrote as the House started voting.

Weakened Argument

Passage of the House resolution weakens a central argument for both the White House and allied Republicans: that the inquiry is illegitimate because the House hasn’t held a vote to approve it. The resolution’s adoption may also force Republican members to defend the substance of Trump’s conduct in Ukraine, which most of them have been loath to do.

And refusing to participate in the public phase of the impeachment investigation could put Trump at further disadvantage. While Democrats are expected to call a litany of witnesses with damaging accounts of the president’s dealings with Ukraine, Trump would sideline lawyers and aides who might present his defense.