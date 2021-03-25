‘When Trump was president this was not possible’: Migrants tell of dramatic journeys to reach US as thousands arrive at border

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Buncombe
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hundreds of asylum seekers have been arriving at US border (Getty Images)
Hundreds of asylum seekers have been arriving at US border (Getty Images)

One man from El Salvador demonstrates how he crossed the river in a boat, furiously paddling for the other side and the chance of a better life.

A family from Honduras, say they waded across in the afternoon, pushing on even as the water reached their waists. A mother-of-three from Guatemala tells how she had paid $12,000 to a coyote to bring her and her daughters on a journey that lasted 23 days - walking, by bus, by “everything”.

They are exhausted, but elated, as they wait in a handful of makeshift facilities run by charitable groups in the Texas border town of McAllen, for the next stage of their journey, to be sent by plane or bus, to relatives dotted across the United States - Los Angeles, Miami, Indiana.

And many reflect their journeys would not have been possible were Donald Trump still president; the election of Joe Biden, and his decision to process some - but not all - asylum claims inside the country - has given them hope.

“When Trump was president this was not possible, says Pearla Fernandez Milian, from Salamá, 100 miles to the north-east of Guatemala City. “Biden is good.”

The point is underscored by Albert Solis, who for the past 12 years has worked as a senior pastoral assistant at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in the city of Mission, one of several places helping migrants.

A month ago they started getting 100 people a night, then it fell to 50, and now it is back up to 150. The church operates as an overflow facility when other charities run out of room. He says the church stepped in to help the people, and says many mentioned Biden’s victory last November being a factor in their decision to set off.

“People got the message,” he says. “One group from Honduras told us last week, they had a celebration party the night Biden was elected.”

Immigration experts and activists point out the Biden administration has kept in place large parts of a piece of law, Article 42, enacted by Trump last March, as a means to terminate all immigration to the US on the grounds - disputed by epidemiologists - that the migrants would allow the spread of Covid. Last November, a court struck that down, and while keeping in place large parts of Article 42, the Biden administration said it would permit the processing only on of unaccompanied minors.

That has created several headaches for him. At least 5,000 unaccompanied youngsters are now being held by Customs and Border Patrol families across the Rio Grande B Valley, often for days and days at a time, before handed to the refugee settlement officials. Rules state they should be held there for no more 72-hours.

Earlier this week, the administration scrambled to respond after Texas congressman, Henry Cuellar, released images of a densely packed children’s facility in Donna, close to McCallen. He told Axios the youngsters faced “terrible contains”.

Biden is racing to find additional facilities, in locations such as Carrizo Springs facility, operated by the Department of Health and Human Services, near San Antonio.

It is also asking the Pentagon to try and let it use two military facilities in the state as the numbers of children surge.

Yet it is not just children entering the US. The Independent saw family groups, including fathers, being helped by the charities before being sent on to their relatives. Hundreds are arriving every day.

And because of the numbers officials have been releasing many migrants before they have court dates, for their asylum cases. Rather, individuals are required to contact the authorities when they arrive in their new destination, a change “intended to mitigate operational challenges”, according to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) leaked to the US media.

This does not mean there is no tracking. “It’s almost impossible right now for DHS to hold onto these people because it’ll drain so much of the resources,” Rick Barrera, an attorney for Texas’s Barrera Law Firm, told Harlingen’s KVEO-TV.

“There is significant processing that goes before release. There are multiple relatives’ addresses and places, it’s not just filling out the form and you get to go type of thing.”

Republicans have attacked Biden for being being weak on immigration and “opening the border”, after four years of Trump’s hardline policies. And some Democrats and migrants rights’ groups urge the president to try and get ahead of the issue, which appears chaotic and confusing, especially given he vowed his immigration policy would be more humane than that of his predecessor.

Journalists have all but been prevented from entering the facilities, other than a single pool-reporter who was permitted to accompany White House officials and a congressional delegation to Carrizo Springs.

This week, the president sought to grasp the issue, not only ordering the establishment of more facilities on the border, but appointing vice president Kamala Harris to oversee the government’s efforts and work with various countries, not only Mexico, but El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, which account for the vast majority of the migrants.

He said those countries “need help stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border”.

“This new surge we are dealing with now started with the last administration, but it’s our responsibility to deal with it humanely,” he added.

“There was a serious spike in people heading to the southern border even in the midst of that [the Trump administration]. That was because there were serious natural disasters.”

The problems most frequently mentioned by the migrants heading from the Northern Triangle nations - poor economy, gang violence and corruption - have only become worse in recent years, many of them still trying to scrambling from the impact of cold war-era civil wars and dictatorships, many of which involved the US, which spent millions undermining democracy movements in places such as Guatemala and Nicaragua.

In recent years, climate change has been presented more problems for these countries, as it has brought severe drought, and made farming and agriculture, mainstays of many of the nations, even more perilous. Coffee farmers have been repeatedly devastated by drought.

Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, has been providing help to hundreds of migrants.

Alejandro Valle Borohosa travelled from El Salvador with his familyAndrew Buncombe
Alejandro Valle Borohosa travelled from El Salvador with his familyAndrew Buncombe

She says there have been surges in migrant arrivals at various points since 2014, as a result of political changes in the United States. There was was a surge, she says, when Trump vowed to build a wall.

Now she says, speaking outside her offices in McAllen, the Biden administration was allowing asylum seekers who were previously being made to wait in Mexico in dangerous conditions, to enter the US, be tested for Covid, and then wait with their families to be processed.

“This is a more orderly process,” she says. “These people have gone to great lengths to get here. They have walked for days - their feet are shot to bits. Some have just had to sleep in the road.”

She disputes those who allege the “border is open”. She says it is not, but that human traffickers and coyotes, were telling people “now is the time” to come. “They are just exploiting them,” she says. As she speaks, a man passing in a car shouts from his window: “Send them back.”

At the Our Lady of Guadalupe church, Alejandro Valle Borohosa, says he spent 18 days travelling with his wife and two children from La Libertad in the north of El Salvador, a country that has one of the highest murder rates in the world. He demonstrated how he and others had paddled across the river.

“There were 20 people in the boat,” he says, saying they are to join relatives in Los Angeles. He says he has just one pair of trousers and shoes, and that it had been a mixture of emotions when they said goodbye to his mother, hoping for a new future. “She was sad, but also happy,” he says.

Javier Villanueva, his wife, Dilcia, and their two children, are also waiting for the next stage in their journey.

They have travelled from Tocoa in northern Honduras, by foot and by bus. They had left their home a month ago, without the help of a coyote.

“We did not have the money,” he says. Villanueva says that he has faced problems not only from gangs, but from the police, who had beaten his 15-year-old son, Sixto.

“Everywhere in the country is dangerous,” says Villanova, who worked driving a truck delivering of water. He says there are no proper jobs, no future for his two children.

He says that the change in government in the US was a factor in their decision to travel now.

The family walked across the Rio Grande. His wife Dilcia, points out how the water came up to their waists, as they walked across in the afternoon. “Yes. We were frightened.”

The family is waiting on a final piece on paper for their youngest, four-year-old Elthon, before they travel to join a friend who lives in Jacksonville, Florida.

He points to his children and smiles about the prospect of them being able to go to school, having safety, enjoying a better life. “This is about the children”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. wages psychologicial war on Moscow - Russian defense adviser

    The United States and other Western countries are waging a psychological war on Russia to try to undermine President Vladimir Putin and state institutions, an adviser to Russia's defence minister said. The aide, Andrei Ilnitsky, also said in comments widely reported by Russian media that Washington also wanted to alter how Russians think in a "war...for people's minds". Moscow's ties with Washington are at a post-Cold War low, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he believes Putin is a killer who deserves to be hit with sanctions for meddling in U.S. politics, charges the Kremlin denies.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Today 's Bobbie Thomas and 5-Year-Old Son Starting to "Feel Like Us Again" After Husband's Death

    In her first social media post since losing husband Michael Marion in December, Today's Bobbie Thomas shared an emotional video on March 24 as she and son Miles "establish a new routine."

  • 'Die, H&M, die:' brand grapples with Chinese boycott and social media firestorm over Xinjiang 'forced labor' comments

    Major Chinese e-commerce platforms boycotted H&M after a social media firestorm over the brand's stand on Xinjiang human rights violations.

  • Boulder gunman asked police for his mother at shooting scene

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, suspect in the shooting, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • Woman vanishes on way home from her birthday party

    ‘Her parents are devastated, our community is devastated. I don’t think any of us slept last night’

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Hospital executive who fast-tracked vaccines to Trump hotel staff quits

    Anosh Ahmed purchased $2.7m 43rd-floor condo in building late last year

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Biden press conference – live: President says he will run again as he jokes about missing Trump

    Follow the latest updates

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy - meet Queen Elizabeth's 10 great-grandchildren, half of whom are commoners

    Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday named Lucas Philip. He is 22nd in line for the throne.

  • Ted Cruz selling bizarre self-portrait tank top as experts warn of spring break Covid risk

    The sight of thousands of young people descending on Florida’s beaches has raised concerns that new Covid-19 variants could travel around the country

  • Special Report: How Brazil's military failed at defending the Amazon

    Two years ago, the Amazon was aflame, ravaged by arsonists and loggers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to war. [Jair Bolsonaro - Brazilian President] “I authorize an operation of an environmental effort of law and order, with personnel and equipment of the armed forces.” The effort - in August 2019 - launched an unprecedented and costly military deployment, mobilizing roughly 3,800 soldiers, 110 vehicles, and 12 aircraft.[Brazilian army colonel, Renaldo] "Land and air patrols will be intensified, awareness campaigns in the schools, and there will be troop reinforcement."Bolsonaro called it Operation Green Brazil. The mission: to save a jungle larger than Western Europe that scientists consider a crucial buffer against climate change. But after 19 fruitless months, the military has failed to safeguard the Amazon. Government data shows deforestation last year surged to a 12-year high. Areas equal to seven times the size of London were destroyed. Here’s a look at what went wrong. According to environmental agents who accompanied military chieftains during the deployment the failure was all but inevitable. Their reports portray a military both ill-prepared and reluctant with neither the tools, mentality or structure to target and pursue those responsible for the destruction. Its primary objective - national defence - shares few similarities with the law-enforcement expertise and forestry know-how required deep in the jungle. They say the mobilization of soldiers slowed operations. Instead of rapid raids, outings with the military required big convoys of slow, heavy vehicles. Environmental agents say they’ve been flabbergasted by military decisions. Last year for example – troops set up field operations in the Mato Grosso State. But the most intense clearing at the time was 275 km northwest, agents told Reuters. By the time the troops moved closer, areas nearly twice the size of Washington, D.C. had been cleared, according to satellite data. Officers also nixed many of the ideas and tactics usually employed to stop deforestation like the destruction of logging equipment. Officers were also accused of ignoring intelligence from Ibama - the civilian environmental-protection agency the deployment had bigfooted, despite its history of success stemming deforestation. Brazil’s government has now announced that efforts to protect the rainforest will soon revert back to Ibama.Brazil’s Defense Ministry, however, has called the mission a success. Destruction in recent months has been slightly lower than a year earlier, although still near historic highs. For the far-right president and former army captain, military deployment was always part of the Bolsonaro toolkit. [Jair Bolsonaro - Brazilian President] “From my military training and in my career as a public servant, I have a deep love and respect for the Amazon.” What’s more, many of Brazil’s military, as well as Bolsonaro himself, have called for developing the Amazon - touting the rainforest’s potential as a driver of economic growth. Upon his inauguration in January 2019, Bolsonaro stacked his cabinet with military men and dusted off old dictatorship-era projects to cultivate its natural resources. Bolsonaro’s desire to pursue projects emboldened many. By May, loggers and arsonists took to the forest - and by July, deforestation had soared to levels not seen in well over a decade, prompting international outrage and criticism from foreign leaders. [Emmanuel Macron, French President] “I have a lot of respect and friendship for the Brazilian people. I hope very much that they soon have a president who behaves like one.” The president was defiant. On the same day that he launched Operation Green Brazil he tweeted: “The fire that burns most is our sovereignty,” warning foreigners to butt out of Brazil’s business.

  • Georgia Republicans go to bat for electric vehicles

    Public perception is that Democrats are typically more bullish on electric cars and green energy than their Republican counterparts, but "there's nothing partisan about the jobs of the future," Pat Wilson, the GOP commissioner of Georgia's Department of Economic Development, told HuffPost. That's why Republicans are fighting to keep alive plans for an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia that is set to employ 2,600 workers, HuffPost reports. The plant is in danger because the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in favor of the South Korean battery maker LG Chem, which accused its rival SK Innovation of intellectual property theft. The ruling means SK Innovation will be banned from importing what it needs to run the Georgia factory and, subsequently, the company has hired consultants to draft a plan to shut down the plant, which HuffPost notes is "one of the largest economic development projects" in Georgia's history. Several Georgia GOP officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R), want President Biden to take action. Earlier this month, Kemp sent Biden a letter asking him to "exercise the authority granted to you under law to disapprove the ITC ruling on grounds that it is contrary to public interest and will seriously jeopardize your administration's environmental and economic goals." Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) said he hopes Biden "has staff engaged in trying to broker a deal here." Georgia's Democrats, meanwhile, have mostly been silent. None of the six Democrats in the U.S. House responded to HuffPost's requests for comment. Neither did Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) or anyone from the Georgia Democratic Party. Stacey Abrams reportedly declined an interview request. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also declined an interview, although he did raise the issue at a Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month. Biden has 19 days left to veto the ruling, and the White House says they are reviewing the decision. Read more at HuffPost. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersA pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.

  • Baker announces statewide homebound vaccination program

    Massachusetts will launch a program next week to bring vaccines directly to its roughly 25,000 homebound residents, offering doses either through local boards of health or a statewide service.

  • A city in France says it can predict COVID-19 surges by analyzing poop in its sewers

    With this information, the Marseille fire brigade can spring into action quickly and contain cases before an outbreak starts.

  • Ahmad Alissa: Boulder shootings suspect Ahmad Alissa making first court appearance

    The suspected shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

  • Panthers haven’t added at safety after cutting Tre Boston. What’s the state of roster?

    The Panthers secondary is full of players entering their second season, from undrafted players to a second-round pick.

  • Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. "All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.