Trump’s presidential records, ‘dropped’ by DOJ, ‘matter a lot in the long run’

NBC News has confirmed that former President Donald Trump keeps presidential records with him at his post-presidential office, documents that belong to the National Archives and should be returned. Jonathan Allen, Susan Page, and Tim Miller join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The Justice Department almost appears to have dropped that as an issue, these presidential records. But for the long term, it matters a lot, right? This is how the United States keeps records of what presidents were doing and helps us inform ourselves in a democracy,” Jonathan tells Andrea. “And I don't know what's in those boxes, but we know that Donald Trump took a lot of presidential records with him in addition to the classified information that he took with him.”

View comments