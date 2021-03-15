  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trump pressured Georgia election investigator to find dishonesty in December phone call

John Fritze and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Correction: A Jan. 9 story incorrectly quoted President Donald Trump during a conversation with a Georgia official based on incorrect information provided to USA TODAY. A subsequent recording of the call published by the Wall Street Journal shows Trump asked the official to look for "dishonesty."

President Donald Trump urged a Georgia election investigator to find dishonesty in the election in a phone call last month, raising new questions about his effort to pressure local leaders to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump called the state’s lead election investigator shortly before Christmas as officials were looking into allegations of fraud in Cobb County. The call was first reported by The Washington Post, which did not identify the name of the investigator.

A Georgia official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters confirmed the details of the call to USA TODAY.

Former prosecutors said the call appeared to open yet another potential legal challenge for the president, who has less than two weeks left in office.

"Trump’s efforts look criminal on their face, but proving his state of mind will be tricky because his state of mind is rather complicated," said Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor. "Whether a prosecution could be made would depend on the evidence of Trump’s intent and knowledge during these conversations."

It was only the latest indication of the president’s effort to lean on local officials to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Trump separately pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to reverse his loss in a phone call revealed last weekend.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment from USA TODAY.

"So look, all I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump told Raffensperger according to audio of that call, which took place Jan. 2.

Trump’s earlier call took place Dec. 23, after Raffensperger had initiated an investigation into Republican claims that officials in Cobb County accepted mail ballots with improper signatures, the Post reported. Officials finished the audit in December, finding two mismatched signatures.

'Deeply troubling': Rep. Liz Cheney upset by Trump Georgia call, urges people to listen to full hour

Trump’s pressure campaign also appeared to extend beyond the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. White House officials pressed for the U.S. Attorney in Georgia to resign over concerns he wasn’t aggressively investigating the president’s evidence-free claims of voter fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

A source with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters that the Trump-appointed prosecutor, Byung Pak, expedited his departure after the president made reference to him during the Jan. 2 phone call with Raffensperger. Trump complained during that call that Pak was a "never Trumper."

White House officials did not respond to a request for comment about Pak, who resigned a day before the pivotal Senate runoff elections in the state. Democrats won both of those elections, handing the party control of the Senate.

Trump has publicly disparaged election officials in Georgia and other states, blaming his loss on widespread voter fraud. But the Justice Department found no evidence and Trump’s effort to take his case to court has repeatedly failed.

Following the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Trump acknowledged for the first time that Biden had won and that he would be leaving the White House on Jan. 20. But that declaration wouldn’t absolve him from an investigation into the pressure campaign, experts say.

Georgia secretary of state: My family voted for Trump. He threw us under the bus anyway.

Legal experts said Trump’s effort to intervene in an investigation could amount to obstruction of justice. Nick Akerman, a former federal prosecutor and member of the Watergate prosecution team, said that the latest call appeared to be "blatant obstruction," and compared the separate call with Raffensperger to the kind of intimidation often embraced by the mob.

Akerman added that whether prosecutors pursue a case would likely depend on the entirety of the call’s contents.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump told Georgia election investigator to find dishonesty in call

Recommended Stories

  • Tape of Trump and Georgia officials ‘was found in trash of investigator’s laptop’

    Leaked audio indicates former president pressured the investigator to find proof of election fraud

  • What Republicans don't get: Biden's oversize COVID relief package is a new start for America

    Republicans are evaluating COVID relief through the same cynical, partisan filter of the past. They assume voters will forget the pain of the last year.

  • Washington Post Now Says Trump Never Told Georgia Official to ‘Find the Fraud’

    The Washington Post has corrected a story on Donald Trump to say he never told a Georgia elections investigator in December to “find the fraud” with regards to the presidential election. The lengthy correction stated, “Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source.” It continued, “Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now’ … The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.” Also Read: Washington Post Aims to Get Employees Back Into Office in July The Jan. 9 story can still be found at its original URL and is now dated March 11 to account for the correction. The story itself cited “an individual briefed on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversation.” The Post also withheld the name of the investigator at the time “because of the risk of threats and harassment directed at election officials.” This is not to be confused with the Post’s audio recording from Jan. 3 of Trump urging Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to help him overturn the election he lost to President Joe Biden. Read original story Washington Post Now Says Trump Never Told Georgia Official to ‘Find the Fraud’ At TheWrap

  • The political history of Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and Trump ally: timeline

    Mike Lindell became a national political figure during President Donald Trump's term. Here's a timeline of newsworthy events from the My Pillow chief.

  • Patriots agree to 4-year deal with former Ravens OLB Matthew Judon

    Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon will be wearing a different color uniform next season, agreeing to sign with the Patriots

  • Texans and Dolphins swap starting linebackers, draft picks

    ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the Dolphins will be trading OLB/DE Shaq Lawson to the Texans for ILB Bernardrick McKinney and a swap of late-round selections. McKinney appeared in just four games for Houston last season, landing on IR on October 13. The one-time Pro Bowler garnered 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended in 234 defensive snaps. In his lone season with Miami, Lawson appeared in 14 games, starting seven. The former first-round pick registered 32 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, and a forced fumble returned for a touchdown

  • Fresno Police Department looking into possible Proud Boys connection to city officer

    A proposed sale of the Tower Theatre to a church has ignited protesters — and counter-protests by the far-right Proud Boys — in the central California town.

  • Jordan Poyer trying to recruit free agents Carlos Dunlap, Xavier Rhodes to Bills

    Buffalo Bills S Jordan Poyer on DE Carlos Dunlap, CB Xavier Rhodes.

  • As free agency dawns, Dallas Cowboys have already made major upgrade with DC Dan Quinn

    Jerry Jones said Quinn will be involved in helping the Cowboys choose players they want to add to the defense in the draft and free agency.

  • Winter Storm Dumps Snow Near Denver

    Snow continued to fall in the Denver area on Sunday, March 14, as a major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of northern Colorado.The National Weather Service forecast the storm would continue through Sunday night, causing hazardous travel conditions.This video, posted to Twitter by @AnnieSage, shows now falling in Centennial, Colorado, early on Sunday morning. Credit: Anne Sagebiel via Storyful

  • Odds that Bears will sign Jameis Winston just got worse

    Jameis Winston would be a logical target for the Chicago Bears in free agency, assuming he's allowed to hit the open market.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Film Review: There’s a Whole Lot More to Love – and Hate

    Zack Snyder superhero movies are the black licorice of cinema: Those who like the taste can’t understand why everyone doesn’t, and those who don’t like the taste grimace at the thought. And now the streaming wars and online clamor have brought us “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” It’s four hours of black licorice. We’re never going to get the von Stroheim cut of “Greed” or the Welles cut of “The Magnificent Ambersons,” but thanks to Snyder’s let’s-call-it-enthusiastic fan base and AT&T/Warner Media’s desperation to get more subscribers to HBO Max, the filmmaker has been given the time and money to reshoot, recut and reconceive the film that he had to abandon because of a family tragedy. The result is a superhero epic cropped for Imax screens but designed for at-home viewing, where audiences can either binge the entire 242-minute running time or use the helpful chapter breaks (six parts plus an epilogue) to turn the movie into a serialized event. Either way, the end result is a very mixed bag; the enhanced running time allows Snyder and screenwriter Chris Terrio the opportunity to flesh out the story and the character introductions (and at this length, it dang well better) but at the same time, Snyder’s particular brand of storytelling, sound design, editing and visual sensibility is very much on display. Watch Video: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Final Trailer: Darkseid and Superman Take the Spotlight The bastardized 2017 theatrical cut of “Justice League” — which now looks more a messy amalgam of clashing visions than ever before — had to introduce three new superheroes, follow a villain collecting three MacGuffins and bring Superman back to life — all in two hours. And the strain showed. With double the running time (and the interim release of “Aquaman”), Snyder can more effectively check all the plot boxes, with room left over to introduce a bigger, badder villain who will almost certainly figure into upcoming movies. “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” begins with the death wail of Superman (Henry Cavill), who sacrificed himself at the end of “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” literally traveling around the world, from the undersea kingdom of Atlantis to the Amazon island of Themyscira. Batman (Ben Affleck) realizes that Superman’s death leaves Earth without a champion to battle intergalactic threats, and he sets out to gather as many heroes as will join him. He gets the brush from half-Atlantean Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and enthusiastic agreement from Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), aka The Flash. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) at first gets rejected by the embittered Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), the half-human, half-cybernetic Cyborg. But when Batman’s instincts prove correct, and the evil Steppenwolf (voiced by Ciarán Hinds) shows up to combine three alien devices called Mother Boxes that will spell the planet’s doom, even the reluctant heroes join up to save the day. Also Read: Zack Snyder Calls Cyborg 'The Heart' of His 'Justice League,' Drops Joker and Deathstroke Hints Whereas “The Avengers” benefited from having solo features to establish its characters in advance, “Justice League” has to introduce us to Barry and Victor, and their increased screen presence is one of the best parts of this new edit. Miller adds much-needed levity — never let anyone tell you that Snyder’s take on superheroes is entirely humor-free — and Fisher finally gets a character and an arc to play, as Victor overcomes his hostility toward his scientist father, Silas (Joe Morton), and finds meaning through heroic purpose and personal relationships with his fellow metahumans. But then there’s the plot-plot-plot, fight-fight-fight rhythms of this new “Justice League,” which offer another reason to break the film into pieces rather than ride out a solid four hours. While there are certainly exciting moments in some of the superhero dynamics, much of the film’s effects-driven atmospherics are murky and vaporous. Also Read: Zack Snyder Wasn't Aware of Joss Whedon's Alleged 'Justice League' Abuse For every moment of grounded human connection — Martha Kent (Diane Lane) comforting and confronting Lois Lane (Amy Adams) in her grief, or Affleck’s Bruce Wayne bantering with Princess Diana or with his butler, Alfred (Jeremy Irons) — there are seemingly endless, excessively stylized sequences involving a thousand Amazons on horseback or hordes of flying alien drones that have no gravity, no sense of the tangible. There are flourishes where a human character will resemble an Alex Ross painting, only to get lost in the overall visual fog. We are meant to root for the superheroes not because they’re particularly engaging, but because we know in advance that we must. Nothing sticks; detachment is the dominant force. Smaller scale, less-populated battle sequences prove more effective, particularly two separate clashes with Steppenwolf (one in an underwater tunnel, the other a climactic showdown in a nuclear reactor), where these lone wolves have to figure out teamwork and cooperation. More often than not, however, the cumulative weight of the film saps it of energy, to say nothing of any fun it might offer. (“Fun” being anathema to certain fans who think superheroism is deadly serious business.) Add to that visual cacophony an insistent score by Junkie XL, which frequently sounds like Metallica’s tour bus running into the London Philharmonic, and the results are undeniably Snyder-ian, from the name in the title on down. And if you didn’t like Bruce Wayne’s prophetic dreams in earlier installments of this saga, too bad — “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” doubles down, dropping all sorts of hints about DC Comics characters and plotlines waiting in the wings for upcoming sequels. If that news delights you, you’re already primed for “Zach Snyder’s Justice League.” If it doesn’t, there are plenty of other ways to spend one-sixth of your day. “Zach Snyder’s Justice League” premieres March 18 on HBO Max. ﻿ Read original story ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Film Review: There’s a Whole Lot More to Love – and Hate At TheWrap

  • Ariana Grande Hilariously Reacts to 2021 Grammy Win with 'Mother Monster' Lady Gaga: 'Wake Up!'

    "eternally, deeply grateful for u," Grande tweeted about her "Rain on Me" collaborator Lady Gaga after winning best pop duo/group performance for the hit

  • Derek Chauvin attorney asks judge to delay trial, argues news of Floyd family settlement could taint jury pool

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's attorney is pushing for a delay in his high-profile murder trial in light of recent news that George Floyd's family is receiving an almost $30 million settlement. Chauvin has been charged in the killing of Floyd in May 2020, and on Monday, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked a judge to delay the trial and move it to another location, The New York Times reports. The request came after it was announced on Friday that Floyd's family will receive a $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis after bringing a wrongful death lawsuit. "I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday," Nelson said, arguing it "has incredible potential to taint the jury pool," The Associated Press reports. Judge Peter Cahill said he agreed that news of the settlement could potentially impact the case and said he will consider a delay, according to the Times. The judge also reportedly said he would re-interview the jurors who were previously seated and ask them what they know about the settlement. "I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much, but at the same time, I don't find any evil intent that they're trying to tamper with this criminal case," the judge said, per CNN. Jury selection in Chauvin's murder trial began last week, and eight jurors have been seated so far, according to AP. Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes in a video that sparked outrage and nationwide protests last year, is facing murder and manslaughter charges. He has pleaded not guilty. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? Elon Musk names himself 'Technoking of Tesla'

  • Takeda grants J&J German production capacity for COVID-19 shot

    IDT said it will fill and package the COVID-19 shot, which was approved by the European Union's drug regulator last week, for a period of three months after which it will resume making Japan-based drugmaker Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate. "I am grateful to our long-standing customer Takeda for its flexibility, which enables us to provide the world with much-needed COVID-19 vaccines," said IDT Biologika Chief Executive Juergen Betzing.

  • Russell Wilson trade: Seahawks, Bears deal isn't close, per Rapoport

    "It doesnt seem like theyve negotiated actively as far as a trade of Russell Wilson."

  • Saints' next QB odds: Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson in mix?

    The identity of the New Orleans Saints' next quarterback is one of the biggest questions in the NFL following Drew Brees' retirement on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton said last month that he believes the Saints' next quarterback was "in the building." That would mean Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, who is a free agent after playing on a one-year, $1 million contract last season.

  • Chadwick Boseman is the 7th actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination. Here's who else has received the honor.

    Chadwick Boseman was nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and joins actors like Heath Ledger and James Dean to earn a posthumous nomination.

  • QAnon Documentary ‘Q: Into the Storm’ Investigates Conspiracy-Theory Movement: TV Review

    QAnon — the conspiracy-theory movement that sprung up on the far reaches of the internet — is a force with potentially long-lasting and transformational effects, having already placed untold numbers of Americans in its thrall and overtaken one of our two major political parties. It’s also deeply in line with this nation’s traditions of mutual […]

  • Bubble watch: Whose spots did Georgetown, Oregon State just steal?

    Conference tournament wins from the Hoyas and Beavers were bad news for two unlucky teams on the NCAA tournament bubble.