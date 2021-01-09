Trump pressured Georgia U.S. attorney to resign before runoffs

Ashley Terrell

Trump reportedly remarked that Byung J. Pak was a ‘never Trumper’

Georgia U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, was forced to resign before the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs due to pressure from The White House.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump was upset with Pak for not making an effort to investigate his claims of voter fraud, even though the claims were unproven.

Pak resigned abruptly on Monday and expressed to his colleagues in an outgoing email that his leaving was due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Trump reportedly remarked that Pak was a “never Trumper.”

In this Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak is seen following a news conference in Atlanta. Pak, the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta, left his position Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper.” Pak, who was appointed by Trump, announced his resignation as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in a news release. The statement did not say why Pak was leaving or what he plans to do next. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
According to the Wall Street Journal, instead of appointing the No. 2 official in the office to take Pak’s place as U.S. attorney until a new one was appointed, Trump named Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney from the Southern District of Georgia, as Pak’s replacement on the same day.

Pak’s resignation comes after audio from an hour-long phone call in which Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, was leaked. Trump threatened legal action and said he needed nearly 12,000 votes to overtake Biden.

A Georgia official told the outlet on Saturday that The White House called for weeks with demands of proof of voter fraud in order to help the Trump administration’s efforts in the multiple lawsuits that were pending.

“They were desperately trying to find evidence for lawsuits that were about to be thrown out of court. They kept telling us that, ‘You need to give us the evidence’ and the truth is there isn’t any evidence to give,” the Georgia official told the outlet.

    As calls continue to rise for President Trump to resign, be impeached, or be removed from office via the 25th Amendment, one Republican senator is publicly on board.Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Friday that Trump should step down following his role in Wednesday's Capitol siege. "I want him to resign. I want him out," she told Anchorage Daily News. She also said if Republicans don't all vocally split from Trump, she's not sure she can continue to be a member of the party."I think he should leave," Murkowski said. "He said he's not going to show up. He's not going to appear at the at the inauguration. He hasn't been focused on what is going on with COVID. He's either been golfing or he's been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn't want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don't think he's capable of doing a good thing."Murkowski, who last year voted against convicting Trump in his impeachment trial, blamed him for inciting his supporters to riot and break into the Capitol building, which led to five deaths. She believed "there may have been many, many, many, many good Americans who came to Washington, D.C., because they felt strongly in support of this president," but said Trump ordered them to fight. "How are they supposed to take that? It's an order from the president," she said.The Alaska senator joins top Democratic leadership in calling for Trump's exit, along with fellow Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) who said he would consider impeachment.More stories from theweek.com Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir