Trump privately complained that he should have lowered the White House flag for the slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, report says

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
A crowd of hundreds of people, many carrying American flags and Trump 2020 flags, floods the inauguration stage in front of the US Capitol
A scene at the Capitol riot. Brent Stirton/Getty

Former President Donald Trump regretted not lowering the White House flag for Ashli Babbitt, the Capitol rioter who was killed in the January 6 unrest, the Daily Beast reported.

An unnamed person with knowledge of the matter told the outlet that Trump has privately complained that he didn't lower the flag. He made the private comments as recently as two weeks ago, the report said.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was fatally shot by law enforcement as she stormed the Capitol with Trump supporters.

ashli babbitt&#39;s driver&#39;s license photo
Ashli Babbitt's driver's license photo. Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via AP

The person told the Daily Beast that Trump thought the flag should have been lowered because of Babbitt's work in the Air Force.

Her social-media profiles showed her sharing conspiracy theories in support of Trump and QAnon.

Trump lowered the flag to honor a Capitol Police officer who died after the riot, after he was put under pressure from lawmakers to do so.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories