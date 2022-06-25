Trump Privately 'Sh**ting' On Roe Reversal, Fearing GOP, Midterm Backlash: Report

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly angry and agitated about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which he fears will hurt Republican outcomes in the November midterm elections, according to sources.

Though Trump has publicly gushed about the decision and taken credit for it because of the Supreme Court justices he picked, “he keeps shitting all over his greatest accomplishment,” a source who claims to have spoken with Trump about the matter told Rolling Stone magazine.

“When you speak to him, it’s the response of someone fearing the backlash and fearing the politics of what happens when conservatives actually get what they want” on abortion, the source added. “I do not think he’s enjoying the moment as much as many of his supporters are.”

The New York Times reported Friday that Trump has been complaining since after the draft decision was released last month that the reversal is “bad for Republicans.”

He’s convinced the ruling will will anger suburban women, whose support helped Joe Biden win the presidency, according to the Times.

GOP strategist John Thomas also moaned to Politico about the Roe ruling: “This is a losing issue for Republicans.”

This is “not a conversation we want to have,” he added. “We want to have a conversation about the economy. We want to have a conversation about Joe Biden, about pretty much anything else besides Roe.”

It’s like the “dog that caught the car,” quipped Sarah Longwell, a GOP strategist who became a supporter of Biden in 2020. While battling abortion is good for campaigns, ending abortion rights loses voters.

Advisers and party officials are convinced that the court’s decision jettisoning a “significant — and highly popular — precedent will be a liability for the party in the midterms and beyond,” hurting Republicans with moderates and suburban women, writes Politico reporter David Siders.

A Gallup poll early this month found that a majority of Americans — 55% — now identify as “pro-choice” in the abortion rights debate, the highest level in 27 years.

A Wall Street Journal poll early this month found that more than two-thirds of Americans wanted to uphold Roe v. Wade, and most favored access to legal abortion for any reason.

