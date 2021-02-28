Trump to proclaim himself as the future for Republicans in speech

  • U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House on travel to Texas, in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando
1 / 2

Trump to proclaim himself as the future for Republicans in speech

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House on travel to Texas, in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Holland
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago.

"I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over," Trump will tell the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, according to speech excerpts released by his team.

"We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future --the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country," he will add.

Trump’s tumultuous final weeks in office saw his supporters launch a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to block Congress from certifying Biden’s election victory, a win that Trump falsely claimed was tainted by widespread fraud.

A civil war has erupted within the Republican Party with establishment figures like Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell eager to put Trump in the rear-view mirror and others, like Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham, believing the party's future depends on the energy of the pro-Trump conservative base.

"The Republican Party is united. The only division is between a handful of Washington D.C. establishment political hacks, and everybody else all over the country," Trump will say.

Trump fervor at the four-day CPAC event has been so strong that Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. declared it "T-PAC" and participants rolled out a golden statue of the former president.

Trump has discussed privately running again for president in 2024, according to advisers, but the speech excerpts gave no hint of what he might do.

"That's going to be a decision he makes down the road," Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told CBS's "Face the Nation."

In the short term, he is making plans to set up a superPAC political organization to support candidates who mirror his policies, an adviser said.

Trump's speech will include attacks against Biden to try to position himself as the lead critic of the new president, including on immigration and security along the U.S. border with Mexico, and the slow reopening of schools closed due to the pandemic.

"We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad--but none of us imagined just how bad they would be, and how far left they would go," Trump will say. "Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history."

The Biden White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Trump's speech.

“Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying” at CPAC, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden White House asks 'Trump who?' ahead of speech to conservatives

    President Joe Biden's White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trump's speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor. "Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying" at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "Biden is obeying an old political rule, which is 'Never get in the way of a train wreck'," said Bob Shrum, former Democratic strategist and director of the Center for Political Future at University of Southern California.

  • Trump set to return to the spotlight with CPAC speech

    Less than six weeks after leaving office, former President Donald Trump will deliver the closing speech at a conservative conference Sunday as he reasserts himself on the national stage and makes clear he intends to remain a dominant force within the Republican Party. Aides say Trump will use the speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference to blast his successor, President Joe Biden, and try to cement his status as the party’s undisputed leader going forward despite his loss in November. “I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over,” Trump will say, according to excepts of his speech released early.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle's Wild CPAC Prediction About Trump Puzzles Pretty Much Everyone

    Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend set Twitter alight with her declaration at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

  • Donald Trump to mark return to the stage with attack Joe Biden in immigration speech

    Republicans are braced for Donald Trump's return to the political stage on Sunday with a speech capping a party conference dominated by loyalty to the former president. In his first speech since leaving the White House, Mr Trump is expected to further stake his claim as his party's ideological leader with attacks on Joe Biden and a strong emphasis on immigration The address marks his first major public appearance since retreating to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in southern Florida, after quitting Washington last month. It comes at the end of a three-day conference, during which other potential 2024 Republican candidates have fallen in line behind Mr Trump by espousing his America-first agenda. "Let me tell you right now, Donald J Trump ain't going anywhere," Texas senator Ted Cruz told attendees. Another potential 2024 contender, Florida senator Rick Scott, told the audience: "We will not win the future by trying to go back to where the Republican Party used to be. If we do, we will lose the working base that President Trump so animated."

  • Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying in breach of their own rules

    Jordan's interior and justice ministers were fired on Sunday for attending a dinner party at a restaurant that violated the coronavirus restrictions that their own ministries are supposed to enforce. Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Samir Mobeideen and Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni, days after the announcement of new rules intended to stem a month-old surge of infections driven by a more contagious variant of the virus. Police have arrested dozens of people for breaking stay-at-home orders in recent weeks and shut hundreds of shops and businesses in one of the toughest crackdowns in a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

  • Analysis: U.S. seeks to put Saudi crown prince in his place - for now

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been spared direct punishment after a U.S. intelligence report implicated him in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he has not emerged unscathed. The declassified report, based on CIA intelligence, concludes that the prince approved an operation to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. President Joe Biden's decision to publish a report that his predecessor Donald Trump had set aside brings with it a broad refocusing of Washington's stance on dealing with the kingdom, on its human rights record, and on its lucrative arms purchases.

  • Intelligence report: Saudi prince 'approved' operation that killed Jamal Khashoggi

    The Biden administration on Friday released an intelligence report that concludes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside his country’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

  • Vegas says Trump likely to declare 2024 election bid in Sunday’s CPAC speech

    Current odds suggest a 4 to 5, or 55.6% implied probability, that Trump will declare on Sunday, his first public appearance since leaving the White House

  • SNL Tackles Our Murder Shows Obsession — Watch Music Video

    Saturday Night Live knows exactly how you spend your Saturday nights… besides watching SNL, of course. During this weekend’s Nick Jonas-hosted episode, the sketch comedy series set its sights on the widely popular obsession with murder shows. In the music video, a husband (played by Jonas) heads out for the evening, leaving his wife (Chloe […]

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Car Collection Sure Is Impressive

    Nobody’s surprised by that.

  • Experts concerned about Pope Francis' trip to Iraq

    They're concerned about the public health message that it sends.

  • Pentagon: Strikes in Syria make clear US will act

    Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Friday the U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria Thursday were conducted against facilities that were used by Iran-backed militia groups, in response to recent attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq. (Feb. 26)

  • Auckland COVID outbreak hits cricket, sailing, rugby

    The fourth Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Australia has been shifted and the first weekend of racing in the America’s Cup sailing match has been postponed after new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auckland on Saturday. Auckland was placed in limited lockdown for seven days from 6 a.m. Sunday with travel restrictions into and out of New Zealand’s largest city, strict limits on public gatherings, and a ban on sports events. The third Australia-New Zealand T20 is due to be played in Wellington on Wednesday and the fourth match of the five-match series will also be played in that city on Friday, both without crowds.

  • Lin says 'not naming or shaming anyone' after 'coronavirus' claim

    U.S. media said the NBA's G League had launched an investigation after Taiwanese-American Lin made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday. "I know this will disappoint some of you but I'm not naming or shaming anyone," Lin said on Twitter. "It doesn't make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism."

  • New mock projects Celtics to draft ‘shooting with size’ in 2021 NBA draft

    Our sister site, the Rookie Wire, has a fascinating target in mind for Boston in the 2021 NBA draft.

  • This restaurant in Wynwood is now serving a $200 burger. Here’s why it costs that much

    Super hungry and have $200 to spare?

  • Biden to talk migration with Mexico's López Obrador, who spent weeks refusing to recognize the president's 2020 victory

    US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, "will discuss cooperation on migration," according to the White House.

  • Neo-Nazi Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years After Plotting to Bomb Historic Synagogue

    28-year-old Neo-Nazi Richard Holzer was sentenced to 235 months—which is close to 19 and a half years—in prison and 15 years of supervised release.

  • Auckland COVID outbreak forces America’s Cup postponement

    The first weekend of sailing in the America's Cup has been postponed after new COVID-19 cases were reported in Auckland. It is now not likely to begin until March 10.

  • Biden administration to appeal eviction moratorium ruling

    The U.S. Justice Department said on Saturday it will appeal a judge's ruling that the nationwide eviction moratorium during the COVID-19 pandemic is unlawful. The measure authorized by Congress and issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covers most residential evictions in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that Congress did not have the power to authorize the moratorium under the U.S. Constitution.