Trump promised COVID-19 drug free for all Americans. His friends got it first.

David Knowles
·Editor

While supplies of an experimental drug cocktail given emergency use authorization to treat the coronavirus remain in short supply in the United States, three associates of President Trump — who credited it with curing him when he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October — apparently jumped to the front of the line to receive it.

As part of the treatment he received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in early October, Trump was given a monoclonal antibody cocktail made by Regeneron.

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president because I feel great. I feel, like, perfect,” he said following his release from the hospital. “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it.” He said Americans would soon be able to receive the same drugs he got, “and you’re going to get ’em free.”

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson also received the experimental treatment at Walter Reed, and also recovered.

During the presidential campaign, Carson attended rallies with Trump and later disclosed that the president had personally intervened to get him the Regeneron cocktail.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 26: In a prerecorded address for the Republican National Convention released August 27, 2020, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks inside an empty Mellon Auditorium August 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ultimately, this speech was not used in the broadcast as Carson spoke again today. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party's convention a week earlier. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks during the Republican National Convention on Aug. 26. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life,” Carson wrote in a Nov. 20 Facebook post. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the public a day later.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who spent four days with Trump helping him prepare for a debate with Joe Biden, checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey on Oct. 3 following a positive test for COVID-19. When his condition worsened, he was given a version of the same antibody treatment, this one made by Eli Lilly. That drug, baricitinib, received emergency use authorization from the FDA on Nov. 19.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has spent the past month trying to overturn the results of the presidential election, was given Regeneron’s drug cocktail after being admitted to Georgetown University Hospital earlier this week.

“I am doing fine. Pretty much all the symptoms are gone,” Giuliani said in a Tuesday radio interview. “The minute I took the cocktail I felt 100 percent better. It works very quickly — wow.”

In the same interview, Giuliani acknowledged that he might have received the drug cocktail due to his stature.

“If it wasn’t me, I wouldn’t have been put in a hospital, frankly,” he told WABC radio. “Sometimes when you’re a celebrity, they’re worried if something happens to you they’re going to examine it more carefully, and do everything right.”

Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, looks on during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan on December 2, 2020. - The president's attorneys, led by Rudy Giuliani, have made numerous allegations of election fraud. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Rudy Giuliani at an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing on Dec. 2. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the summer, the Trump administration purchased 300,000 doses of the antibody cocktail from Regeneron for $450 million, or $1,500 a dose.

“Initially, we expect to have treatment doses for approximately 300,000 patients in total delivered between November and the end of January 2021,” Regeneron says on its website, adding, “The government has committed to providing these 300,000 doses at no cost to patients, although healthcare facilities may charge fees related to infusion administration.”

In late October, the administration spent another $375 million for 300,000 doses of Eli Lilly’s version. While those two drugs have begun shipping to hospitals around the country, the flow can best be described as a trickle in light of the fact that new daily cases of COVID-19 are now topping 200,000 in the U.S., with deaths from the disease hitting 3,055 on Wednesday alone.

Clinical trials conducted by both manufacturers have suggested that if the cocktails are given early to patients, they can help lower the viral load of COVID-19. Effectiveness later in the course of the disease is less established, and in fact the emergency use authorization specifies that it is not meant for patients already in the hospital or receiving oxygen. But some health care facilities don’t necessarily adhere to that guidance — Giuliani, for example, was already in the hospital when he received the cocktail — and hospitals have been flooded with requests for the drugs.

Medical ethicists are troubled by the implication that prominent individuals are first in line to receive them.

“It’s wrong. It’s flat-out wrong, it’s unethical and it shouldn’t be going on,” Art Caplan, the founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University School of Medicine, told CNN. “We could make the case the President is an essential worker and we’ll bump him or her up to the top of some list. But when you have people rationing scarce drugs, antibodies, when you have people rationing beds in certain places around the country — and that’s going to continue — being a celebrity shouldn’t count. Being a highly visible politician shouldn’t count. It shouldn’t count who you’re connected to. What should count is need.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Julián Castro warns that 'nothing is going to get done' in Washington if Democrats lose Georgia Senate races

    Former Housing Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro has issued a stern warning to Georgians while on the campaign trail for Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.

  • What Saudi Arabians want from Antony Blinken, Biden's pick for secretary of state

    On Jan. 20, the Biden administration will inherit a relationship with Saudi Arabia that is as troubled as it has ever been, and it will likely be up to Antony Blinken, the president-elect’s pick for secretary of state, to help sort it out.

  • Should Trump receive a COVID vaccine? Health experts say it's a 'no-brainer'

    Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and President-elect Joe Biden each say that they would be willing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 on camera in order to instill confidence in the American public that it is safe and effective. Is President Trump willing to do the same?

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Very low' rates of coronavirus in schools, British study finds

    A study that analyzed school reopenings across the United Kingdom last spring and early summer found “very low” rates of infection, as well as a lack of major outbreaks, at all education levels.

  • Warnock Compares Netanyahu to Southern Segregationist, Likens Israel to ‘Apartheid’ State

    As Democratic Senate Candidate Raphael Warnock tries to assure Jews that he is a friend, new video has surfaced of the Georgia Baptist preacher again linking Israel to apartheid.In the video, purportedly from a Palm Sunday sermon in 2015, Warnock also likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to former segregationist Alabama governor George Wallace.Warnock made the statements shortly after the 2015 Israeli elections, won by Netanyahu’s Likud Party. On the final day of the campaign, Netanyahu announced his opposition to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, walking back previous support.In his sermon, Warnock described the Israeli and Palestinian region as “a land of violence and bloodshed and occupation,” and said he heard a “very clever politician running for re-election as prime minister suddenly announce ‘No two-state solution,’” he said.“That’s tantamount to saying, ‘occupation today, occupation tomorrow, occupation forever,’” Warnock said, using phrasing mirroring Wallace’s racist call in 1963 for “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”> During his 2015 Palm Sunday Sermon, Dem. Raphael Warnock explicitly called Israel an “Apartheid” State, describing it as “a land of violence and bloodshed and occupation” and he referred to Israeli leaders as “clever politicians,” and accusing them of being “racist and vicious.” pic.twitter.com/jfdkOUzung> > -- Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 10, 2020Warnock urges his parishioners to consider the Middle East demographics. There are more Arabs in the region that Jews, he said. Without a two-state solution, the Jews in the region would need undemocratic apartheid-like policies, or risk being overwhelmed at the polls.“The state will either be Jewish, or it will be a democracy,” he said. “It can’t be both if you don’t have a Palestinian state. You would have to have apartheid in Israel that denies other citizens, sisters and brothers, citizenship.”Warnock also took aim at a statement Netanyahu made in the lead-up to voting when he warned that his right-wing government was in danger, and urged his supporters to vote because “Arab voters are heading to polling stations in droves.” Warnock described Netanyahu’s statement as “kind of racist and vicious language.”Warnock is one of two Democrats in Georgia trying to defeat Republican incumbents in a January runoff election. If both win, Democrats will take over the Senate.This wasn’t the first time Warnock’s past statements about Israel have come back to haunt him. Last year, Warnock was part of a group of African American church leaders who toured the Middle East and released a statement accusing Israel of engaging in tactics similar to those previously used by apartheid South Africa and communist East Germany – “patterns that seem to have been borrowed and perfected from other previous repressive regimes.”In a 2018 sermon, after a Hamas terrorists stormed the Israeli border, Warnock accused the Israeli government of shooting down “unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey … like they don’t matter at all.”As a Senate candidate, Warnock has attempted to walk back his apartheid allegations, and released a position paper asserting that he is a “friend of Israel.”“I will stand with Israel and the Jewish people to protect their interests, advocate for the human dignity of the Palestinian people and their position in the world, promote peace, and ensure the U.S. remains economically strong, safe, and secure.”

  • Mexican Senate approves law limiting U.S. agents

    Mexico’s Senate has approved a proposal from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. It requires all foreign agents, from any country, to share all information they gather with Mexican authorities. The law passed in the Senate Wednesday on a 72-14 vote with only minor modifications, including a vague promise to keep confidential any information shared with Mexico.

  • In another universe, Trump beat Biden. Millions of Americans live there.

    In the wake of the presidential election, an alternate reality has taken hold among many Americans in which Joe Biden did not really defeat Donald Trump.

  • 2 workers still missing in wake of Ohio power plant collapse

    The shuttered Killen Generating Station had been slated for demolition before it gave way on Wednesday.

  • Michigan state rep. threatens 'Trumpers,' calls on 'soldiers' to 'make them pay'

    Democrat Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson was stripped of her committee seats by senior GOP state officials after warning Trump supporters to ‘walk lightly’: Laura Ingle reports.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Beirut silos at heart of debate about remembering port blast

    Ghassan Hasrouty spent most of his life working at the silos in Beirut’s port, unloading grain shipments to feed the country even as fighting raged around him during the 1975-90 civil war. In a horrific instant, a burst of power ravaged Beirut. Hasrouty’s son, Elie, wants justice for his father and thinks the silos should stay as a “mark of shame” and reminder of the corruption and negligence of politicians that many Lebanese blame for the tragedy.

  • Lawyers' group calls for disciplining Trump legal team over 'dangerous' fraud allegations

    More than 1,000 current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct.

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.

  • Russian citizen charged with espionage in Denmark, Moscow cries foul

    A Russian citizen in Denmark has been charged with espionage for providing information about Danish energy technology to Russia, Danish authorities said on Wednesday, prompting a strongly-worded response from Moscow. The Russian, whose name, age and gender was not released, is suspected of providing "information about, among other things, Danish energy technology to a Russian intelligence service" for payment, the Danish prosecution service said in a statement. The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said it considered the actions by the Danish prosecutor "a mistake" and called for impartiality in the justice process.

  • Judge dismisses St. Louis prosecutor from McCloskey case

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday disqualified the St. Louis prosecutor and her office from the case involving Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters marching on the private street near their home in June. Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, citing two campaign fundraising emails around the time she filed felony gun charges against the couple in July. “In short, the Circuit Attorney’s conduct raises the appearance that she initiated a criminal prosecution for political purposes,” Clark wrote.

  • CDC director allegedly ordered staff to delete email from Trump administration official trying to change COVID-19 report

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official has reportedly alleged that Director Robert Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee attempting to interfere with a scientific report.Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote to Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week to express "serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials' response to the coronavirus crisis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," The Washington Post and Politico report.Clyburn said that Charlotte Kent, editor of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, told investigators she was instructed to delete an email from Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander, and that it was her understanding that this direction was coming from Redfield. She also reportedly said the email was already deleted by the time she tried to look for it.Alexander was "aiming to water down" a CDC report on COVID-19 and its risk to children "to match President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the virus," Politico writes. The email Redfield allegedly ordered to be deleted reportedly included Alexander complaining that the CDC was trying to "hurt this Presidnet [sic] for their reasons which I am not interested in," and Clyburn said Alexander "demanded that CDC alter or rescind truthful scientific reports he believed were damaging to President Trump."The report was ultimately not altered or rescinded, the Post reports. The House subcommittee is now seeking an interview with Redfield, according to CNN. A spokesperson for HHS told the Post that the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent is irresponsible," adding, "we urge the subcommittee to release the transcript in full, which will show that during her testimony Dr. Kent repeatedly said there was no political interference in the MMWR process."More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree The GOP is driving itself mad

  • In leaked recording, Biden says GOP used 'defund the police' to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

    The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.

  • Turkey's Erdogan shrugs off EU sanctions threat

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the European Union on Wednesday of never acting honestly towards his country and said Ankara was not concerned by any economic sanctions the bloc might impose on it. EU foreign ministers said on Monday Turkey had failed to help end a row with Greece and Cyprus over potential gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, but they left a decision on sanctions for a summit of EU leaders that starts on Thursday. NATO ally Turkey has been at odds with EU members Greece and Cyprus over the extent of their continental shelves in the east Mediterranean.

  • Dianne Feinstein forgets conversations and gets upset with her staff for not briefing her on a topic shortly after they do, new report says

    The US Senator from California is said to be struggling with her short-term memory, even forgetting things she has said, the New Yorker reported.