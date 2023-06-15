Trump Promised ‘Food For Everybody’ At Miami Restaurant And Then Reportedly Skipped

After former President Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, for allegedly refusing to turn over classified documents, he went to a Cuban restaurant in Little Havana to greet a crowd happy to see him.

The crowd was probably happier when Trump told them, “Food for everyone.”

Although most people would consider yelling “food for everyone” as a tacit promise that the person yelling those three words is taking care of the bill, there is a difference between promising to pay for something and actually doing that.

And, yes, Trump is notorious for stiffing people, which is why he’s reportedly had problems finding lawyers to defend him in all his current legal woes.

So forgive the Miami New Times for being skeptical that Trump lived up to the promise and indeed treated his cult followers to what it described as “a spread of croquetas, pastelitos, and cubanos chased with cafecitos.”

The publication reached out to what it described as a “knowledgeable source,” who assured the publication that Trump’s stop at the Cuban restaurant was only about 10 minutes tops, so there was no time for anyone to order anything, much less get the bill to Trump.

The New York Times reported that Trump didn’t get any food at the restaurant, preferring to eat McDonald’s on his plane.

HuffPost reached out to both the restaurant and the Trump campaign, but no one immediately responded.

But many Twitter users did.

Trump supporters left empty-handed after he promised 'food for everyone' at Miami's Versailles: report https://t.co/TxZ0I949ZA



Kind of like when he left people out in the cold at one of rally’s. He had no buses to take people home he bussed in. — James Tate (@JamesTate121) June 15, 2023

JUST IN:



Trump supporters left empty-handed after he promised 'food for everyone' at Miami's Versailles



Idiots



😂😂😂

I guess they had to go home and drink some more kool-aid pic.twitter.com/dsK3UImpTy — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) June 15, 2023

#ProudBlue#DemVoice1#DemCast

Those of us paying attention over the years, heard him say " Food for everyone" & laughed. We knew good & well he was NOT buying them food & we were right. 🤣

That Time Donald Trump Promised "Food for Everyone" at Versailles https://t.co/GvGcG5lH7H — 🦋✊Warrior & Wokester😅🌊 (@Crazy_Mama_G) June 15, 2023

Mr. Generosity showed up at a restaurant and shouted "food for everybody". He then left without paying a cent.



And this is the face of rhe republican party.

https://t.co/6va9vvwVPR — Dan ain't Q (@dan6654) June 15, 2023

It's not funny that this happened. It's funny to imagine all the Trump supporters who went home from this, breathlessly bragging about how Trump offered to buy them food and didn't and it was so incredibly kind and generous of him. https://t.co/mfwneNgJyA — Rob Hart (@robwhart) June 15, 2023

