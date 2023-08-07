The tough courtroom competitor aiming to put Trump in jail

Jack Smith studied at the Oneonta State University before going on to Harvard Law School - SAUL LOEB/AFP

When Alexi Schacht was asked to defend Manzoor Qadar, who was accused of murdering his niece’s husband as part of an honour killing, he thought it would be a doddle.

The prosecution was relying on “thin” circumstantial evidence to prove his client had travelled from Blackburn, Lancashire, in 1996 to shoot Shaukat Parvez dead in Queens in exchange for a £46,000 bounty.

So confident was Mr Schacht that the case would fall apart, he branded it at the time as “one of the weakest prosecutions I’ve ever seen”.

But the one thing the lawyer hadn’t factored into the trial at Brooklyn federal court was his opponent: Jack Smith.

While press conferences have offered onlookers polished insights into the composed special counsel who is bringing 41 criminal charges against former president Donald Trump, the vast majority of Americans are yet to see him unleashed in a courtroom.

Yet the 2024 election is shaping up to hinge as much on the performance of this bearded, 54-year-old triathlete than anything - or anyone - else.

Mr Smith is the man who could put Mr Trump, the Republican frontrunner, in prison.

Described as an “aggressive” prosecutor, the father of one vowed last week to bring a “speedy trial” for charges alleging Mr Trump conspired to overturn the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

Lawyers acting for Mr Trump branded the move “absurd” as they began jostling to push the proceedings back until after polling stations close next November, knowing the 77-year-old could make all his legal woes disappear if his re-election bid is successful.

But Mr Smith - who locked eyes with the frontrunner for the Republican Party nomination for a fleeting moment as they faced each other in a Washington DC court on Thursday - has other ideas.

Raised in Clay, a town of around 60,000 people in upstate New York, he studied at the Oneonta State University before going on to Harvard Law School.

The persistent prosecutor previously described himself as not “very talented, but [if] you field a lot of ground balls, you’re a good shortstop”.

After graduating in 1994, he cut his teeth at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office under the tutelage of Robert Morgenthau, who was known for taking some of the city’s most high-profile cases against organised and white-collar crime. Mr Smith used to ride his bicycle to crime scenes and picked up conversational Spanish from his caseload.

Five years later he became an assistant US attorney for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

It was at this point in his career he faced Mr Schacht during an “intense” case which resulted in a jury convicting Qadar after just two hours of deliberation. He was handed a mandatory life sentence.

So impressive was Mr Smith’s performance that one juror supposedly called across the street asking him to represent them.

Smith is ‘not afraid to lose’

“I remember his closing argument was very strong,” Mr Schacht told The Telegraph.

“A good, emotional plea to the jury about the horror of the case - which was good in a case that was a little bit thin on the facts.”

But the pitch was by no means delivered in an emotional way as “that’s not his personality”, Mr Schacht said.

“He’s kind of even tempered, but he was able to convey a dramatic quality to things,” he added, noting Mr Smith had a “firm, serious, confident, non-nervous quality”.

But one thing Mr Smith doesn’t have, according to Mr Schacht, is a “commanding presence” - because it is usually down to the defence lawyer to bring the theatrics into the courthouse.

“A good prosecutor, like him, wants to try and keep the jury focused on the evidence, whereas the defence lawyer usually wants to kind of distract from the evidence. So it’s not really in the prosecutor’s interest to be too commanding”, Mr Schacht said.

One of Mr Smith’s most valuable assets is that he’s “not afraid to lose”, he added.

The four charges Donald Trump faces in the Jan 6 indictment

While many federal prosecutors choose to dodge cases over fears they could be embarrassed, it is not something that fazes Mr Smith.

“I don’t mean he’d bring a case if there’s no reason to bring it. But you know, like the Florida case, just because it’s in a Republican part of Florida, a case could be tough to win. He wasn’t afraid to bring the case there,” Mr Schacht said.

That sentiment echoes something Mr Smith previously said about himself.

“If I were the sort of person who could be cowed – [if I thought:] ‘I know the person did it, but we could lose, and that will look bad’ – I would find another line of work,” he told the New York Times.

“I can’t imagine how someone who does what I do or has worked with me could think that.”

Despite being trounced by Mr Smith in 2002, Mr Schacht said he would prefer to go up against him again over most of the prosecutors he has met.

“He’s not the kind of prosecutor, and of whom there are some, who are tricky or dishonest or something like that... It’s very important to have an adversary who’s clear, honest and trustworthy. So, it doesn’t matter that he’s a good trial lawyer, I’d rather have him than many other prosecutors,” he said.

Mr Smith may be a good operator, but he has also surrounded himself with “extremely good” prosecutors, Mr Schacht added.

Former president Donald Trump arrives to board his plane after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges - Alex Brandon/AP

Developing young talent is something Edward J Loya Jr, who was part of Mr Smith’s team at the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section (PIN), remembers well.

Mr Loya Jr, who is now a partner at firm Epstein Becker and Green, said Mr Smith got a kick from progressing the careers of “hungry” junior prosecutors.

He told The Telegraph that learning from Mr Smith between 2010 and 2013 was “the highlight of my career as a young lawyer”.

‘Smith taught us to always do the right thing’

Mr Smith arrived at the department as “someone with a lot of gravitas” and he “epitomised what it means to be a prosecutor who tries difficult cases”.

“He taught us to always do the right thing, and to make the correct decision on the merits, no matter how difficult a task might be or how much the odds appeared to be stacked against the government,” he said.

While some anonymous former colleagues previously accused Mr Smith of shifting the unit away from complex crimes to “low-hanging fruit”, he did secure some key convictions, including Bob McDonnell, the former Virginia governor, and his wife for taking gifts from a businessman as well as Rick Renzi, a former Republican congressman from Arizona, for taking bribes.

Following his time at the helm of PIN, Mr Smith went on to become acting US attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee before a stint as chief prosecutor in The Hague working on Kosovo war crimes cases.

Now he has been given arguably the biggest job a prosecutor could be tasked with.

Mr Schacht said he can think of “no one better” than his old rival to step up to the plate, and “I know loads of prosecutors all over the country”.

Previously describing what inspires him to do his job, Mr Smith said he does it for people like his parents.

“They pay their taxes, follow the rules and they expect their public officials to do the same”, he said.

In a separate interview in 2018, he said: “Like most people, I think, I want to devote my energies to making the world and my community a better place for my daughter to grow up in.”

