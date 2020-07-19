Trump pushes back on difficulty of cognitive test he bragged about acing

The cognitive test President Donald Trump claims to have “aced” included such dicey questions as identifying an elephant and counting down from 100 by seven, he said Sunday.

Trump sparred with Chris Wallace about the test, which the Fox News host said was “not the hardest.”

“They have a picture and it says, ‘What’s that?’” Wallace said on “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s an elephant.”

“No no no,” Trump replied angrily. “You see, that’s all misrepresentation.”

The president insisted that the last few questions were much harder. He claimed that Democratic rival Joe Biden would never be able to pass it.

Wallace wasn’t buying that.

“One of them was: ‘Count back from 100 by seven,’” the host interjected. “Ninety-three.”

“You couldn’t answer many of the questions,” Trump retorted. “I’d like to give it (to you). I’ll guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions.”

With his poll numbers continuing to drop, Trump is seeking to open a new line of attack against Biden by claiming the former vice president is too old to be president.

It’s a risky bet, though, because voters have significant questions about Trump’s own health and mental fitness.

A recent poll showed that voters by an 8% margin said Biden was more mentally capable than Trump of being president.

———

©2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.