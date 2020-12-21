As Trump pushes baseless fraud claims, Republicans pledge tougher voting rules

FILE PHOTO: Pictures of the Year: U.S. election
FILE PHOTO: Pictures of the Year: U.S. election
Joseph Tanfani and Simon Lewis

By Joseph Tanfani and Simon Lewis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican state lawmakers have begun to use President Donald Trump’s baseless charges of voter fraud to push for new restrictions on voting.

Although the claims have failed in court to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election win, Republican lawmakers, party officials and Trump’s allies in some of the hardest-fought states have begun discussing new rules that rights advocates say could suppress votes in future elections.

Pennsylvania Republicans are considering ending absentee voting rules they backed a year ago. Georgia’s Senate Republicans say they want to “fix” the state’s election system with new restrictions. Republicans in Wisconsin want to change early-voting procedures. And new rules have been floated in Texas.

“This appears to be laying the groundwork for what may be a more massive and coordinated voter suppression effort in the new year,” said Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “It is a brazen attempt to undermine and obstruct the progress that has been made in 2020 to make it easier for people to vote amid the pandemic.”

Steve Guest, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said claims that the party’s proposals amounted to voter suppression were “completely baseless.” “Election laws need to be properly followed so Americans can have confidence in the results,” said Guest. “The RNC will never stop fighting to ensure free and fair elections.”

State and federal judges -- some appointed by Trump -- have dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump or his allies alleging election fraud and other irregularities. Independent experts, governors and state election officials from both parties say there has been no evidence of widespread fraud.

A record 158 million people voted in November’s elections, in part thanks to new rules that made voting easier during the worst public health crisis in a century. A survey by New York University’s nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice found that 29 states and the District of Columbia passed laws and changed procedures to expand voting access during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some eased rules on voting by mail or extended early voting to reduce crowds.

State-level Republican proposals to unwind such rules have gained traction with some of Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress.

“The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the (state) laws,” Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky told a recent hearing without providing evidence of fraud. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said on Nov. 9 that oversight of mail-in voting needed tightening. “If we don’t do something about voting by mail, we’re going to lose the ability to elect a Republican in this country," he told Fox News.

The new proposals would expand on past Republican Party-led restrictions, including strict voter identification laws passed by nine states since 2005 and voter roll purges that voting-rights advocates say have disproportionately affected minority voters, who tend to back the Democratic Party.

Marc Elias, an attorney who has led legal efforts for the Democratic Party and Biden's campaign, said he believes the latest Republican moves are a preview of a coming voter suppression strategy across the country.

“I am very concerned that they will use these false claims of fraud, which have been rejected in every court that heard them, as an excuse to disenfranchise voters,” Elias said in an email to Reuters. “They’re trying to do what they have been doing for the last year — or more — to make voting harder in general and in particular for Black, brown and young voters.”

“WE WILL FIX THIS”

Republicans have long used unfounded theories of illegal voting https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-voter-fraud-facts-explai/explainer-despite-trump-claims-voter-fraud-is-extremely-rare-here-is-how-u-s-states-keep-it-that-way-idUSKBN2601HG to justify purges of registration rolls, strict voter identification requirements and restrictions on mail-in voting. A Reuters investigation published on Sept. 9 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-voter-fraud-special-repo/special-report-how-a-small-group-of-u-s-lawyers-pushed-voter-fraud-fears-into-the-mainstream-idUSKBN2601GZfound that the once-fringe election-fraud theories have become a staple of Republican politics, due largely to the efforts of a small network of lawyers who have promoted it for two decades, funded by right-wing foundations.

In 23 states, Republicans now control both the legislature and the governor's office, compared to 15 for Democrats, giving the party strong influence over legislation at a time when Trump’s relentless voter fraud claims have convinced many Republican voters that existing safeguards are inadequate. Polls show that a majority of Republican voters believe those allegations. And a proliferation of right-wing media outlets have amplified them.

In Wisconsin, a battleground state that flipped to Biden after voting for Trump in 2016, the executive director of the state Republican Party, Mark Jefferson, told Reuters the state party would work to tighten rules around early voting.

Republicans controlled the state legislature and governorship for much of the last decade, and introduced rules like a strict voter ID law.

They now argue that state election officials and Democrat-run localities overstepped state law in their efforts to make voting easier during the pandemic and opened the voting process to fraud. Republicans, for instance, claimed that events in city parks to collect absentee ballots from voters were improper. Courts have rejected Republican lawsuits making such arguments and seeking to overturn Trump’s loss in the state.

But Jefferson argues that election integrity is at stake, and says Republican lawmakers are already discussing how to increase oversight on early voting, mail-in voting and drop boxes. In Wisconsin and other swing states, those methods heavily favored Biden over Trump.

In Georgia, a traditionally Republican-dominated state that Biden narrowly won, Senate Republicans said on Dec. 8 that they would seek to eliminate “no excuse” mail voting, which allows people to send ballots by mail without providing a reason, and to require a photo ID to request a mail ballot. Currently, any eligible voter can vote by mail without stating a reason, such as illness or travel, while no photo ID is required to receive an absentee ballot.

“Republicans have heard the calls of millions of Georgians who have raised deep and heartfelt concerns that state law has been violated and our elections process abused,” the state senators said in a statement. “We will fix this.”

Georgia’s House Republicans had not reviewed those proposals but will hold hearings on election integrity, said Kaleb McMichen, a spokesman for House speaker David Ralston. Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state have also endorsed new restrictions such as requiring absentee voters to provide identification to request their ballot.

More immediately, the Republican National Committee and Georgia Republican Party have filed lawsuits ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate, seeking to change rules that were in effect in November. They want to curtail use of drop boxes for mail ballots in the election for two Senate seats and have asked for other limits on absentee voting.

A battle over voting access is also shaping up in Texas, another state long dominated by Republicans but where Democrats have made inroads.

Texas already has some of the country’s toughest voting laws. Since the election, Democrats have proposed expanding early voting to more counties and making election days state holidays. Republicans, who control the state government, have countered with proposed new restrictions, including a ban on officials’ from sending out mail ballot applications to voters who haven’t requested them and criminal penalties for officials who allow ineligible people to vote.

'LASTING DAMAGE'

In Pennsylvania, the debate over mail voting is an example of how Trump's fraud rhetoric has left Republicans in a political bind.

In 2019, the state’s Republican-controlled legislature reached a compromise on an election bill with Democratic Governor Tom Wolf. The package, known as Act 77, eliminated straight-party voting that allowed voters to check a single box on a ballot to vote for all candidates from one party, a Republican priority.

It also permitted an expansion of mail voting for all Pennsylvania voters. Most of the opposition to the bill came from Democrats. All Republican members of the state Senate voted for the bill, and all but two Republicans in the state House.

But as many Trump supporters blame mail-in ballots for Trump's election defeat in Pennsylvania, the 2019 law has become a liability for the Republicans who voted for it, said Charlie Gerow, a Republican lawyer and consultant in the state. “Those folks sitting around the diner talking politics, they are talking about Act 77,” he said.

In the wake of the election, state House Representative Jim Gregory, who voted for the law in 2019, has announced he will sponsor a measure repealing the law, saying his office had “been flooded with calls and emails from constituents who had issues with mail in ballots.”

Bryan Cutler, the House majority leader, who also voted for the law, has promised to focus on election rules in the next session to “ensure the chaos and confusion of the 2020 election are not repeated.”

Both men have tried to shift blame to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and Democratic Secretary of State for decisions on how it was implemented, including allowing ballots to be counted if they arrived by mail within three days after Election Day. Gregory declined requests for an interview, while Cutler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One main target of anger has been Al Schmidt, the Republican on the three-member election board in Philadelphia. Before and after the election, Schmidt defended the integrity of the Philadelphia vote count in media appearances – and became a lightning rod for the rage of Trump supporters. He says he has been called a “traitor,” and has police protection at his home because of threats.

“The myth is being built, and it’s being accepted,” he said. “That’s the lasting damage. Who’s going to clean up this mess at the end of the day?”

(Joseph Tanfani reported from New Jersey and Simon Lewis from Washington. Additional reporting by Tim Reid. Editing by Soyoung Kim and Jason Szep)

Latest Stories

  • Sidney Powell was at the White House Sunday to push for an executive order that would allow voting machines to be seized

    On Friday, President Trump discussed naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

  • Yemen doctors call for urgent help to save life of conjoined twins in need of surgery

    Conjoined twin boys who were born in war-torn Yemen on Wednesday are in “critical condition”, according to their doctors who are urgently appealing for help. The boys were born in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which since 2014 has been controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Over years of war and air blockades, like much of the rest of the country, it’s economy and healthcare system have been destroyed. "An echocardiogram showed that each of the two children had their own heart, though the position of the heart of one of them is not normal," Majda al-Khatib, the director of Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, told AFP news agency. She added that the hospital did not have the necessary equipment to accurately determine "which organs are connected". The war in Yemen has resulted in what the UN describe as the world’s biggest humanitarian disaster, with the country of 30 million plagued by conflict, starvation, disease and now coronavirus. The current conditions of hospitals in Sanaa make dealing with complex cases such as conjoined twins almost an impossibility. Making access to treatment more difficult, Sanaa’s airport is closed for commercial flights because of an air blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, who have been waging war in Yemen against the Iranian-backed Shi’ite Houthis, since 2015.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

    Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, has died. Abrahamson, who also served as chief justice for a record 19 years, died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her son Dan Abrahamson told The Associated Press on Sunday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that Abrahamson had a “larger-than-life impact” on the state's legal profession and her legacy is defined “not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

  • Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results

    President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state's rules for mail-in ballots. “The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud," Giuliani said in a statement.

  • Scientists aren't concerned about new coronavirus variant eluding current vaccines

    The identification of a potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant, primarily in the United Kingdom, has scientists and government officials, alike, sounding the alarm. The U.K. has tightened lockdown measures, and several continental European countries are halting flights to Great Britain. There's no evidence the variant affects the severity of COVID-19 infections, but increased infectiousness would make curbing the spread even harder, which is why certain areas of the U.K. may face restrictions until there's widespread vaccine availability. But could mutations like the one in the U.K. render those vaccines ineffective?The consensus answer is reassuring for the time being. Daniel Altman, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told The Finanical Times the new variant should actually strengthen the case "for all to get vaccinated as soon as possible," explaining that the mutations won't be able to fool the neutralizing antibodies produced by the shot. Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, concurred, saying "it's not a strain that should be able to escape protection provided by immunization from the current vaccines or prior infection."That said, Trevor Bedford, a virologist who has kept a close watch on the virus throughout the pandemic, does think there should eventually be a process in place to update the vaccines so they can keep up with more significant mutations, much like there is for the flu vaccine. He is not, however, worried about that affecting the 2021 vaccine rollout, while also clarifying that potential future drops in vaccine efficacy will likely be "modest." Read more at The Financial Times and check out Bedford's Twitter thread below. > With COVID19 vaccine efficacy of ~95%, I'm looking forward to vaccine distribution in 2021 bringing the pandemic under control. However, I'm concerned that we'll see antigenic drift of SARS-CoV-2 and may need to update the strain used in the vaccine with some regularity. 1/18> > -- Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) December 19, 2020More stories from theweek.com Arizona GOP chair urges Trump to heed Flynn and 'cross the Rubicon,' alarming people who get the reference Trump's Pentagon is making a lame-duck bid to split U.S. Cyber Command from the NSA 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

  • US front-line workers and people 75 and above will be next to receive coronavirus vaccine

    Essential front-line workers and people aged 75 and above will be the next group to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the US, according to recommendations from the Centres for Disease Control. They will follow health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities who were made a top priority by the Trump administration. The recommendations came within hours of work starting on distributing the Moderna vaccine, the second to be approved by the CDC. An estimated 30 million people are expected to be in this tranche of essential workers including police officers, postal workers, teachers, those employed in food production, agriculture and on public transport. This group can expect to be inoculated in February.

  • Mega-church pastor positive with Covid after White House Christmas party

    Pastor was missing from service on Sunday

  • UAE top diplomat acknowledges visa restrictions on Pakistan

    The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat has publicly acknowledged a so-far unexplained ban on visitors from Pakistan, which travel agents say also targets tourists and laborers from a dozen Muslim-majority countries amid the pandemic and the UAE's normalization of ties with Israel. Following a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed “the temporary nature of recent restrictions imposed on the issuance of visas due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported Sunday.

  • Keep up the good work, Putin tells spy agency staff

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said the foreign intelligence service was exceptionally important for protecting the country, in comments made soon after it was accused by some of being behind a major hack on U.S. government departments. Speaking at an event commemorating 100 years since the founding of the SVR foreign intelligence service, Putin said the agency and other security services were a crucial guarantee of Russia's "sovereign, democratic, independent development." Some international cyber researchers have suggested that Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service may have been behind an unprecedented attack on U.S. government computer systems first reported by Reuters last week.

  • Incoming surgeon general says widespread coronavirus vaccination may not happen until 'mid-summer, early fall,' extending the timeline by months

    Health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said widespread coronavirus vaccination could occur in April. Vaccine makers gave similar timelines.

  • I love walking but feel bad for not doing more intense workouts. Is low-impact exercise enough to improve my health?

    There are lots of health benefits to walking, such as improved immune function and reduced risk of coronary heart disease.

  • Emmanuel Macron told he's making a 'massive miscalculation' that UK will negotiate next year

    Emmanuel Macron has been accused of risking a no-deal Brexit by making the “massive miscalculation” that Britain will be forced back to the negotiating table in the new year. Downing Street believes Mr Macron is standing in the way of a deal because he is playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time. A deadline of 11pm Sunday night – set by MEPs for a deal to be agreed in order for it to be ratified by December 31 – passed without any conclusion to the talks. The UK has said it will not walk away from the negotiations while there is still time to reach an agreement. Negotiators believe Mr Macron is gambling on the theory that no deal will be so unpopular in Britain that Boris Johnson will cave in and accept Brussels’ current offer within weeks of leaving the single market and customs union on January 1.

  • Mexico's president says army to run Maya train project

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday the army will run the Maya train project and several airports, and use any profits to finance military pensions. The army is already overseeing construction on some parts of the controversial project, while private firms build the rest. López Obrador has already given the army more tasks than any other recent Mexican president, with military personnel doing everything from building airports to transporting medicine and running tree nurseries.

  • Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

    "I can think of no other president who has set up a leadership PAC immediately after losing an election and begun fundraising for it furiously. This is entirely, entirely unique," Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance specialist at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Guardian in reference to President Trump, who has reeled in around $200 million after asking donors to back his fight to overturn the presidential election.Trump won't win that fight, especially after the Supreme Court got involved and the Electoral College sealed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but the money is "basically going to be the vehicle for Trump's post-White House political operation," Fischer predicts.There are certain things he legally cannot do with the funds — for starters, the money can't be used to resolve any legal or financial problems he may face after leaving office, and it also can't support a potential 2024 presidential run. It can, however, lay the groundwork for that campaign, Fischer said. But the money would likely be most useful if it went to another candidate who would perhaps act as a successor of sorts. "It can potentially pay for rallies in support of another candidate," Fischer said. "It can be used to pay for ads that are run ostensibly independently of the candidate that he's supporting."Of course, that would mean Trump has to be interested in more than his own personal success. "Is he savvy enough as a political operator to use that money to essentially build a broad coalition in which he is the center and the doler-out of the money that could strengthen his political position?," asked Jennifer Victor, an associate professor of political science at George Mason University. "It's hard to say because his political movement so far has been so centered around himself." Read more at The Guardian.More stories from theweek.com Arizona GOP chair urges Trump to heed Flynn and 'cross the Rubicon,' alarming people who get the reference Trump's Pentagon is making a lame-duck bid to split U.S. Cyber Command from the NSA 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

  • Why are people calling to 'Release the Kraken'?: Yahoo News Explains

    Pro-Trump groups have been calling to 'Release the Kraken' in the weeks following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in an effort to challenge the election results. But where does the rallying cry come from? Yahoo News explains.

  • Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has bought so many COVID-19 vaccines that it will give free doses to neighboring countries

    The prime minister says there will be "more than enough" COVID-19 vaccines for every New Zealander. Spare doses will go to Pacific nations.

  • South Korea's capital to ban gatherings larger than four as coronavirus deaths rise

    South Korea's capital Seoul and surrounding areas banned gatherings of more than four people over the Christmas and New Year holidays as the country recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus on Monday. The national government has resisted calls to impose a strict national lockdown but the governments of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon city ordered unprecedented restrictions on gatherings from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3. "We cannot overcome the current crisis without reducing cluster infections that are spreading through private gatherings with families, friends and colleagues," Seoul acting mayor Seo Jung-hyup said at a briefing.

  • Biden’s niece avoids prison time for driving under the influence crash

    Caroline Biden’s arraignment was one day after 3 November’s presidential election

  • Racism targets Asian food, business during COVID-19 pandemic

    As the coronavirus spread throughout the U.S., bigotry toward Asian Americans was not far behind, fueled by the news that COVID-19 first appeared in China. The information quickly got distorted in the U.S., spurring racist memes on social media that portrayed Chinese people as bat eaters responsible for spreading the virus, and reviving century-old tropes about Asian food being dirty. Fueling the fire, President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as “the China virus.”