Trump is pushing conservative writers to say the 2020 election was stolen from him, according to a report

Former President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

Trump wants conservative media to publish his lies about the 2020 election.

NYT's Maggie Haberman reported on Trump's efforts to pressure conservative writers.

Trump "does really exist strongly in this right-wing ecosystem," she said in an interview.

Former President Donald Trump wants conservative media to push his lie that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him, according to the New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

"He has been trying to get conservative writers to publish, you know, in a more mainstream way, that this election was quote unquote stolen from him - his repeated false claim about that - to try to legitimize that, to try to get people to call attention to this," Haberman said Wednesday in an interview on CNN.

Trump is also "laser focused" on the ongoing audit in Arizona and hopes more states launch similar processes as he thinks "they are going to overturn the election," Haberman said.

"This is the kind of thing that he is trying to flush into the conservative media ecosystem and he is saying to his supporters," she added.

Haberman's reporting comes a day after she tweeted that Trump is telling people he believes he will be reinstated as president in August, a conspiracy theory that has been propped up by far-right groups such as QAnon. The claim has no basis under the Constitution or any legitimate legal framework.

Trump previously launched dozens of lawsuits in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 race - all of them failed. State and federal election officials have repeatedly stated that the election was fair and no widespread voter occurred.

Haberman, in response to criticism of her reporting on Trump's efforts, stressed that he remains a prominent figure in the GOP and could end up the party's nominee in 2024 should he choose to run.

"Democrats who support Joe Biden don't want to hear anything about Donald Trump, and because Donald Trump is not on Twitter anymore, they think, therefore, he doesn't really exist," Haberman said. "Except he does really exist strongly in this right-wing ecosystem."

"He's the former president. He is in control of the Republican Party to a big extent," she added.

