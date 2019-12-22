People Can't Believe Trump Thinks Putin's Support In Impeachment Fight Is A Good Thing

President Donald Trump gushed about support in his impeachment battle from someone many Americans might not want anywhere near their corner: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The autocratic leader linked to murders of journalists and critics isn’t generally regarded in the U.S. as the best judge of justice. Nevertheless, Trump tweeted a news story late Friday about Putin defending the president against impeachment. Trump added his own comment: “Total witch hunt!”

Putin on Thursday insisted that Trump’s impeachment was based on “completely fabricated reasons.” Russian state media followed Putin’s lead.

A total Witch Hunt! https://t.co/PEe35rewE9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2019

Trump’s tweet was a bit surprising given suspicions about Putin’s influence on Trump — and the Kremlin’s attempt to undermine American democracy by meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. White House aides believe Putin was the source of the debunked (and self-serving) conspiracy theory to Trump that it was Ukraine — not Russia — that meddled in the election. That set Trump up for a skewed relationship with Ukraine that led to his impeachment.

Twitter critics were agog Trump cited Putin as an impressive defender.

Are. You. Fucking. Kidding. Me. — Ngaio Bealum (@ngaio420) December 21, 2019

The man who ordered and funded systematic attacks on our elections, depriving Americans our democracy and currently working to attack again in 2020, just got an endorsement and tweet from the US potus...freaking unbelievable! — Alicia M. 🌊❄ (@ShopgirlAlic) December 21, 2019

Trump to American citizens:

You don’t need to hear from Americans with first-hand knowledge who worked with me. Believe Putin! https://t.co/0EfVbn8JW0 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 21, 2019

Putin is a dictator who jails opponents, kills opponents, invades neighbors, interferes in democracies' elections, etc. I don't think an American president should be buddying with him. I wonder if Trump defenders are ever (secretly) embarrassed by this stuff. I hope so. https://t.co/c83WS1Lbxo — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) December 21, 2019

imagine being this proud of being this hoodwinked by Putin — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 21, 2019

Are you seriously using Putin as your defense against impeachment?

It is worse than I thought.

Nancy Pelosi is correct.

All roads lead to Putin. — Louise (@clwtweet) December 21, 2019

Wake up America - Putin is not an ally - Putin would love nothing more than for America to be weakened to no longer be respected in the world, to no longer be capable or willing to stand in the way of Russian aggression.

tRump stands with Putin always against the USA. — Cathy Coleman (@CathyJoeGPT) December 21, 2019

You’re a Russian Asset. You lost me at #Helsinki. Rest of America is waking up to you. Read the #ChristianityToday editorial its spot on. pic.twitter.com/wy0DtAr4Og — Randy Vera (@randyvera) December 21, 2019

