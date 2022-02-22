Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: 'This is genius'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia


Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion.

In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy."

"I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius,'" he said. "Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine - of Ukraine - Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful."

"I said, 'How smart is that?' He's going to go in and be a peacekeeper," added Trump, who regularly praised and sought close ties with Putin during his time in office. "That's the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That's the strongest peace force I've ever seen. There were more army tanks than I've ever seen. They're going to keep peace, all right."

Following his recognition of the two Donbas areas, which are controlled by Russian-backed separatists, Putin moved in troops, which led to international condemnation.

President Biden called the troop movement "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine" and slapped Moscow with multiple sanctions on Tuesday.

"If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions," Biden said.

In his interview, Trump repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and said if he had remained president, Putin would never have attempted something like this.

"It never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable," Trump said. "You know what the response was from Biden? He didn't have a response."

The former president, who has been teasing a 2024 presidential run, also released a statement on Tuesday arguing that "there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all."

"Russia has become very very rich during the Biden Administration, with oil prices doubling and soon to be tripling and quadrupling," he said. "The weak sanctions are insignificant relative to taking over a country and a massive piece of strategically located land."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What do Russia's moves in Ukraine mean?

    Military vehicles rumbled through the outskirts of Donetsk early on Tuesday (February 22).Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic as independent statelets.A few hours after that, Russia’s parliament also ratified the new treaties with the two separatist regions - a step that in theory could pave the way to Moscow building military bases there.Meanwhile, some residents in Donetsk hope the move will lead to peace."It is very important for all of us, that peace will finally come to our republic and to Luhansk. We want just peace and calm. For us, it is very important. We want to live as one big family together with Russia.""I fought a lot for this land and people to become independent, for this land to be recognized. And for people to live in freedom, with the right to say their word, to make their choice and to get what the republic has been going to for all these years."Western countries have been warning for weeks that Moscow may be preparing for a possible all-out mass invasion to conquer its neighbor. Russia has long denied this, and Putin's moves so far have stopped short of such a scenario.Even so, Moscow’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk is seen by Western powers as an illegal step that could extinguish peace negotiations.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv is considering breaking diplomatic relations with Russia as a result. His defense minister Oleksii Reznikov also condemned the move."They did a blatant step. They ruined our territorial dignity, our serenity."Carnegie Europe analyst Judy Dempsey said Russia’s moves so far in the Donbass region are a repetition of the pattern it used to seize Crimea in 2014.“The point is: you can't mince words when it comes to troops crossing into an independent sovereign country. This is a kind of second invasion. ''And using peacekeepers as a misnomer word for this is hardly disguising the fact that this is Russia de facto taking over this part of Ukraine."Dempsey says the Ukrainian government may be trying to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia, but she warns that the risk of violence simply cannot be ruled out.

  • Western Officials Pledge To Support Ukraine As Russia Says It Should Be Dismembered

    Faced with a Russian attempt to redraw borders in Europe, the U.S. is preparing sanctions and European allies are signaling solidarity with the government in Kiev.

  • Putin orders troops to breakaway Ukraine regions

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered troops to Ukraine's separatist regions to carry out "peacekeeping functions" hours after stoking global condemnation for signaling his intention to recognize the breakaway areas.In decrees released late Monday, Putin ordered his defense ministry to send forces to maintain peace in the two separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine, The New York Times reported. However, it was not...

  • Zelensky rules out ceding territory to Russia in late-night address to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he would not cede his country's land despite escalating tensions with Russia amid the possibility of an invasion."We are committed to the peaceful and diplomatic path, we will follow it and only it," Zelensky said, according to Reuters. "But we are on our own land, we are not afraid of anything and anybody, we owe nothing to no one, and we will give nothing to no one."The president also...

  • Military vehicles seen driving through Donetsk outskirts

    No insignia were visible, but the appearance of the vehicles came hours after Putin signed friendship treaties with the two separatist regions and ordered Russian troops to deploy on what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation.Reuters reporters in Donetsk had not seen tanks on the streets in previous days.

  • Blinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasion

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced on Tuesday that he had canceled a planned meeting on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov due to Russia's move into eastern Ukraine.Why it matters: While Blinken said he remained "committed to diplomacy," the channels through which U.S. and European officials had hoped to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine are now closing. Blinken said it is now clear that President Vladimir Putin intended to invade all along.Stay on top of the latest ma

  • The Ukraine-Russia conflict is battering India’s stock market

    The crisis is likely to strain household budgets in the coming days as crude oil prices have spiralled.

  • What is a tranche? Here's what some key words from Biden's remarks on Russia, Ukraine mean

    President Joe Biden said that Russia was in the beginning stages of invading Ukraine and that the U.S. would impose sanctions. Here's what that means.

  • Syria supports Russia's recognition of breakaway territories in Ukraine

    Syria on Tuesday announced support of Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognizing two breakaway territories in Ukraine as independent.Syria's foreign minister, Faisal Mekdad, issued direct support of Putin's recognition Monday of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.Mekdad also appeared to blame Western nations for tensions in Europe."What the West is doing against Russia is...

  • Putin will send top security envoy to the Balkans as tensions simmer with the West over Ukraine

    With all eyes on a possible Russia invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his top security envoy to the Balkans where Moscow has been trying to maintain influence mainly through its ally Serbia.

  • Will Kentucky be in the final four… of states without medical marijuana?

    OpEd: As more Southern states legalize cannabis for medical use, Kentucky legislative leaders who have blocked this issue for years are running out of excuses.

  • US embassy in Kiev trolls Moscow with series of pictures suggesting Ukraine developed far earlier than Russia

    Message aimed at irking Russians was questioned on social media

  • MLS boss warns stars like Neymar: no US retirement plans

    While he appreciates interest from Neymar or Lionel Messi, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber warned football's global stars on Tuesday that US clubs aren't their retirement homes.

  • Marine veteran, an ex-cop, pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

    A former U.S. Marine who previously worked as a police officer in Florida pleaded guilty on Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

  • Standoff ends at Amsterdam Apple Store, hostage safe

    An hours-long hostage standoff at the Apple Store in Amsterdam ended late Tuesday with police in a car driving into the hostage taker as he ran from the store. “We can confirm that the hostage taker is out of the Apple Store,” police said in a tweet. Local broadcaster AT5 suggested the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery.

  • Three men found guilty of federal hate crime charges for killing Ahmaud Arbery

    The jury found father and son, Greg and Travis McMichael, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of all charges on Tuesday.

  • An ex-Trump aide said a White House gathering with Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, was 'the craziest meeting I've ever been to'

    Ginni Thomas' hard-driving style alienated one of Trump's aides so much that the staffer described her as a "wrecking ball," per NYT Magazine.

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.

  • Ohio Senate Debate Takes a Turn as One Candidate Spars with an Audience Member

    Josh Mandel — a leading candidate for the Republican Senate nomination in Ohio — has raised eyebrows for comments about refugees and immigrants and support for alt-right personalities

  • ‘The Daily Show’ Recalls 10 Worst President ‘Scandals,’ Including That Time a Marine Held an Umbrella for Obama

    "No president has ever done anything worse," the screen declared after each Obama-related event