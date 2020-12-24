Trump puts pressure on Congress with 11th-hour stimulus demands
Political analyst Tezlyn Figaro agrees with the president, says Americans deserve more money on 'Fox & Friends First.'
Speech came hours after Mr Trump golfed in Florida with Lindsey Graham
Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people. The Puebla state prosecutor's office said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another's property and false testimony.
A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing the doctor. Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, said he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated, feeling dizzy and with a racing heart, the NYT reported. It is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna's vaccine, which is in its first week of a nationwide rollout.
Herd immunity against COVID-19 could require vaccination rates approaching as high as 90 percent, according to top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who on Thursday admitted that he had increased his earlier estimates. Fauci’s revised figure came in a New York Times interview on Thursday, his 80th birthday. Meanwhile, the country continues to mark grim new milestones… with more than 3,000 coronavirus deaths reported for the second consecutive day. According to Reuters data, the nationwide death toll was over 326,000 by midnight on Wednesday… the same day that saw more Americans fly than on any other day since the pandemic emerged in March. Over 1.1 million passengers passed through airport checkpoints two days before Christmas, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. Wednesday’s airport traffic exceeded the prior high set during the pandemic on November 29th - the Sunday after Thanksgiving... Meaning many Americans disregarded the advice of public health experts who warned against holiday gatherings. Top health officials believe that those who traveled and gathered indoors for Thanksgiving contributed to the latest explosion in cases. Most Americans have been told it could be six months or more before they are eligible for Coronavirus vaccines.
Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”. “Every deal requires compromise and I do think the UK can compromise over fish as it is a short term arrangement anyway,” the first EU diplomat said. “If we didn’t have what we needed, it would be hard to see a deal coming together but a deal is never an all out rout.” The diplomat’s comments came as fishermen on both sides of the Channel bemoaned the deal that has been struck. Jim Portus, of the South Western Fish Producers' Organisation, said: “We are all sitting with our fingers crossed hoping for the best for January 1st. "Improved opportunities even a modicum of extra quotas and a staged transition would be welcome, so long as it is well defined and the EU can't wriggle out of it in a few years time." Frederic Cuvillier, the Mayor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, said: “ It is a relief for our fishermen, but what will be the impact on stocks? “Who, for example, will be handling the controls? And over what time?" "The only certainty today is that we need to find, during the transition period, more deals within the deal." Focus in Brussels is now switching to the approval process for the deal, which must be backed by EU leaders. That is expected to take place later this month in a video summit. Diplomatic sources said they expected leaders in Europe’s capitals to hold back from an enthusiastic celebration of the deal at this stage.
Police believe the act was intentional
A UPS employee accused of fatally assaulting a co-worker he was helping deliver packages told police he stabbed the man before fleeing into the woods, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday. When he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by state troopers at a gas station in Plymouth, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, of Bristol, asked officers, “What took you guys so long to find me,” according to the warrant, posted online by the Waterbury Republican-American. Bertrand was arraigned Thursday on murder charges, accused of killing UPS driver Nathan Burk, 28, of Waterbury.
President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticized Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.
Nearly 330,000 Americans have died from the virus, and there are over 18.7 million confirmed cases in the U.S.
Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.
It is the largest slots prize won in Nevada for eight years
Some Russians took to social media on Friday to voice frustration after 300,000 doses of the country's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine were supplied to Argentina, arguing that more shots should be made available at home. Though the vaccine is readily available in Moscow, relatively small batches have so far been delivered to many Russian regions as part of a mass inoculation programme, with several reporting receiving 2,000 doses or less so far. Kaliningrad has received 400, according to the Interfax news agency.
According to a new report, ranking officers have discussed what they would do if the president declared martial law. President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits after losing the 2020 presidential election and refuses to acknowledge the defeat. A new report claims military leaders have discussed their plan of action if POTUS were to declare martial law toward the last days of his term.
All of the symbolism of Christmas is designed to remind us that better days are coming. There is no better year to remember that than this one.
Israel was reported to have launched air strikes against military targets in Syria last night, after war planes flew low over Lebanon, terrifying local residents. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source blaming Israeli “aggression” for launching a “barrage of missiles” from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards Masyaf, in Syria’s Hama province. The source claimed that most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defences, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said that a warehouse and missile factories had been destroyed, with “at least” six casualties. Explosions were reported after midnight in the area around Masyaf, north-west of Homs, which is a significant military area for President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, containing a military academy and scientific research centre believed to have been used to create chemical weapons. The Israeli military said it would not comment on reports in foreign media, but it has allegedly launched dozens of attacks against Iranian militias and other targets in Syria in recent years, with jets regularly crossing over Lebanese air space. Witnesses said that the Christmas Eve flights were louder than usual, however, frightening residents of Beirut who are still traumatised by the August 4 explosion at the city’s port that killed more than 200 people. The catastrophic blast, which destroyed large areas of the city, was caused after a huge store of ammonium nitrate was ignited by a fire. Tamara Qiblawi, a CNN producer based in the Lebanese capital, shared a video apparently showing “illegal overflights” of four Israeli jets. “You very often hear them here but very rarely do you see them,” she added. “These were exceptionally low altitude. Houses shook. Cats freaked out. Chills down people’s spines.” Quoting “reliable sources”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the “Israeli strikes targeted military posts of regime forces and Iranian militias”. Syrian activists observed ambulances rushing to the scene of the explosions and the dead were all foreign paramilitaries loyal to President Assad, it added. One attack also targeted the research centre, where ground-attack missiles are developed and stored, and which has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said. The most recent attack in June, killed nine people, including four Syrians. The United States military has previously claimed that sarin gas, a deadly nerve agent, was being developed at the centre, which the Syrian authorities have denied. According to the SANA report, air defences hit “most” missiles before they reached their target. “Our air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Masyaf area,” it said.
At least 15 people have died in recent weeks on the South African side of the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe in lengthy queues that have been slowed by coronavirus screening, television news channel eNCA said on Friday. The health ministry, Department of Home Affairs and South African police Local did not respond immediately to Reuters' requests on Friday for confirmation of fatalities that local media outlets attributed to exhaustion and ill health owing to a lack of facilities while waiting to cross the border, sometimes for days. Images and videos on local news channels and circulated on social media showed lines of stationary cars, mainly trucks, stretching for kilometres on the narrow road leading to the inland Beitbridge port that serves as the main crossing point between the countries, and is more busy than usual at this time of year because of a seasonal return of migrants to Zimbabwe.
Sri Lankan officials insist on cremating all those who die with Covid-19, angering Muslim families.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday corrected statements he had made in parliament and apologised for what he said were mistakes regarding a political funding scandal. Mr Abe said he felt deeply responsible for making repeated false denials that his political funding group had subsidised cherry blossom viewing parties for his supporters, in possible violation of the country's strict political funding laws. Japan's longest-serving leader said he had known nothing about the payments and pledged to work to regain public trust. The apology came after his secretary was on Thursday summarily indicted over the issue and fined 1 million yen (£7,110). "Even though the accounting procedures happened without my knowledge, I feel morally responsible for what happened," Mr Abe told a parliamentary committee. "I reflect on this deeply and apologise from my heart to the citizens and to all lawmakers." Mr Abe also filed corrected political funding reports for the last three years. The public apology marks a sharp reversal of fortune for Mr Abe. He quit as prime minister on health grounds in September after serving nearly eight years as prime minister.
A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly in Britain has been found in Germany for the first time, the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Thursday. Further genetic analysis of the sample at a lab in Berlin has yielded a case of B.1.1.7, as the variant is known, the southwestern German state's health ministry said in a statement. "This is the first known case in Germany," it added.
Police are asking that anyone with any information about the vehicle that exploded on Friday morning come forward