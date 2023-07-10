Trump questions if Joe Biden is ‘on cocaine’ in new rant about Mar-a-Lago documents case

Former President Trump on Monday questioned whether President Biden is “on cocaine” in a shocking new rant denouncing his indictment in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

Seeking to capitalize on the scandal over cocaine found at the White House, Trump made the outlandish claim that Biden might be using illegal drugs while also repeating false claims that Biden ordered the search of his Florida resort home.

“Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago,” Trump asked on his social media site. “Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent ... indicted and arrested.”

Trump accused the White House of covering up the discovery of a small packet of cocaine in an area often used by visitors.

He claimed without offering any evidence that the drugs could have belonged to the president or his son, Hunter, a recovering substance abuser.

“If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!” Trump said.

The Secret Service says it’s investigating the cocaine find. But it’s unlikely to identify who brought it into the White House because so many people use the area where it was found.

Trump’s diatribe came the same day that his aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta asked U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon to delay a Friday procedural hearing in the documents case.

Special counsel Jack Smith countered in a court filing that such a postponement amounted to an “unnecessary” delay.

“An indefinite continuance is unnecessary, will inject additional delay in this case, and is contrary to the public interest,” the Smith team said in their filing.

Cannon did not immediately rule on the request. She previously made several controversial decisions favoring Trump in an earlier stage of the case after the feds found more than 100 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Smith has asked for the trial to start in December. Neither Trump nor Nauta have offered a counter proposal.

The former president was indicted last month on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice.

Trump is accused of illegally keeping the top secret documents and defying a subpoena for their return. Nauta is accused of helping Trump move boxes of classified documents and lying about it to investigators.