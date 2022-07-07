Trump questions whether a future a president can have 'candid' conversations with a White House counsel after Pat Cipollone agrees to testify before the January 6 committee

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said he would testify about Jeffrey Clark, a DOJ official who outlined ways for Trump to challenge the 2020 election. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump questioned whether future presidents can be "candid" with a White House counsel.

His statement comes on the heels of reports that Pat Cipollone will testify before the January 6 committee.

A federal court once rejected a similar argument the Clinton administration made.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said it is "so bad" for the country and the future of the presidency that one of his former White House counsels is cooperating with the congressional probe into the Capitol riot.

"Why would a future President of the United States want to have candid and important conversations with his White House Counsel if he thought there was even a small chance that this person, essentially acting as a 'lawyer' for the Country, may some day be brought before a partisan and openly hostile Committee in Congress, or even a fair and reasonable Committee, to reveal the inner secrets of foreign policy or other important matters," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "So bad for the USA!"

Pat Cipollone reached a deal on Wednesday to offer further testimony to the House January 6 committee, according to multiple reports. It is still unclear the extent to which Cipollone will cooperate with the panel following its decision to subpoena him last week. Cipollone's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to multiple witnesses, Cipollone played a key role in the White House's response to the Capitol attack and what occurred in the lead-up to it. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Cipollone told her that Trump could not go to the Capitol on January 6. She said Cipollone was worried that Trump would "get charged with every crime imaginable."

"He was also worried that it would look like we were inciting a riot or encouraging a riot to happen up at the Capitol," Hutchinson told the panel during one of four videotaped depositions before her public testimony on June 28.

Trump and Cipollone are not close and the then-president used to mock him both to his face and behind his back as one of the worst lawyers, The Washington Post reported. Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a former top aide, told the committee that he thought Cipollone was "whining" when he threatened to resign after the attack on the Capitol.

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, bottom left in a red tie, and Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow listen as President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in February 2020. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

History also shows that Trump's sweeping claim of a potentially weakened presidency isn't as strong as he claims it to be. A similar line of argument was tested during Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr's investigation into President Bill Clinton which eventually resulted in Clinton's impeachment.

The Clinton White House argued that Bruce Lindsey, a top advisor and deputy White House counsel, could not testify before a grand jury about his conversations with the then-sitting president because those discussions were covered by executive privilege. A federal judge ruled that while the privilege did exist, Starr's need to secure the testimony outweighed it. A federal court later rejected the White House's fall-back argument that the conversations were protected by attorney-client privilege.

"With respect to investigations of federal criminal offenses, and especially offenses committed by those in government, government attorneys stand in a far different position from members of the private bar," the court's opinion said. "Their duty is not to defend clients against criminal charges and it is not to protect wrongdoers from public exposure."

In a further test of executive privilege, then-Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist declined to intervene when the Clinton White House raised strong objections to Secret Service agents being compelled to testify about what they knew about the president's relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Trump has also been burned by the words of one of his White House counsels before. While Trump may try to blur the line, a White House counsel is not a president's personal lawyer. Rather, the White House's top legal official is supposed to advise on the extent of presidential powers, assist with judicial nominations, monitor White House staff's compliance with ethics rules, and, when necessary, work with the Justice Department.

Don McGahn, Trump's first White House counsel, was a major witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into ties between Russia and Trump world. McGahn told investigators that Trump instructed him to fire Mueller, a claim that Trump has previously denied. Trump's White House later engaged in a protracted legal battle when House Democrats sought to have McGahn recount his private testimony in a Congressional hearing.

