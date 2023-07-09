Trump Questions Whether Ocean Could 'Someday' Reach Las Vegas In Wild Clip

Former President Donald Trump declared that Las Vegas could “maybe someday” have an ocean before a crowd broke out into cheers at a campaign stop on Saturday.

Trump, while discussing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for an endorsement in his state’s election, reflected on his love for the Sunshine State before comparing it to the Nevada community.

“And remember, Florida’s easier than other places, you have the ocean and you have the sun. There’s something about that that works. But – you have the sun, too, but you don’t have the ocean, I can tell. You definitely don’t have the ocean. Maybe someday you’ll have the ocean, you never know,” said Trump, who made a motion with his hand before the crowd applauded him.

″Someday. Hopefully it’s a long time away, right? Hopefully.”

Trump: You have the sun too but you don’t have the ocean. Maybe someday you’ll have the ocean, you never know. pic.twitter.com/Fjx8K0aiFI — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2023

Twitter users weighed in on Trump’s oceanic remark and joked that he suggested a “big, beautiful sea rise” on Saturday.

This was exactly the evil scheme of supervillain Lex Luthor, as played by Gene Hackman, in the 1978 movie version of "Superman" https://t.co/7w3gGeQpHW — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 9, 2023

Las Vegas is 2,000 ft above sea level. https://t.co/e2pS2NT8Hg — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) July 9, 2023

Yeah let’s all hope for that… ☠️ — DJ Martinez (@DJMartinez06) July 9, 2023

Trump’s gonna black out California with his magic Sharpie, isn’t he? https://t.co/RvmO52hBPU — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) July 9, 2023

Climate change acknowledger Donald J Trump — Wolfmoon (@wolfmoon000000) July 9, 2023

