Trump racks up new GOP endorsements after New Hampshire win

Former President Donald Trump is racking up several high-profile endorsements after his New Hampshire primary win on Tuesday.

Trump’s coast to victory in the early voting state — earning 54.6 percent of the vote compared to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s 43.2 percent — builds off his win in Iowa and tightens his grip on the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.

Haley insists she’s not dropping out yet, but more Republicans are beginning to coalesce behind the former president to help him win a second term.

“I’m looking at the map and the path going forward and I don’t see it for Nikki Haley,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel told Fox News on Tuesday. “We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is Donald Trump.”

McDaniel previously said the GOP would remain “neutral” in the 2024 presidential primary. Though the RNC almost singularly focused on Trump's reelection in 2020, the national party wouldn't support him over other candidates in 2024 due to party rules, she told The Associated Press two years ago.

After New Hampshire, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote on X that “it’s clear that President Trump is Republican voters’ choice” and that the party must unite behind one candidate.

Cornyn further blasted the Biden administration for domestic issues including the southern border crisis and inflation, as well as its foreign policy that has “emboldened our adversaries and made the world a more dangerous place, must be stopped.”

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) also endorsed Trump Tuesday night, criticizing President Joe Biden’s domestic policies in a post on X. “It's time to bring the party together, get behind him and beat Joe Biden,” she told radio host Hugh Hewitt in an interview Wednesday morning.

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon and RNC delegates echoed Cornyn and McDaniel’s reasoning in their endorsement of Trump.

“Republican voters have sent a clear message — they want to see the GOP unite around our eventual nominee which is going to be President Donald Trump,” they wrote in a statement. “It is difficult to see how Ambassador Haley can secure the nomination.”

Michigan Republican Party Chair Pete Hoekstra also joined the ranks and endorsed the former president, saying in a statement that "we can start to focus our efforts on BEATING Joe Biden, rather than in-party fighting."

