Trump Rage-Quits NPR Interview After He’s Grilled on Election-Fraud Lies

Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.

After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter asked Trump if he’ll refuse to endorse any Republican candidates who dispute his lies about the 2020 election.

Then, Trump ended the call.

The video shows Inskeep asking Trump: “If I can just move on to ask, are you telling Republicans in 2022 that they must press your case on the past election in order to get your endorsement? Is that an absolute?”

The ex-president responded: “They are going to do whatever they want to do—whatever they have to do, they’re going to do. But the ones that are smart—the ones that know, you take a look at. Again, you take a look at how Kari Lake is doing, running for governor. She’s very big on this issue. She's leading by a lot. People have no idea how big this issue is, and they don't want it to happen again. It shouldn't be allowed to happen, and they don't want it to happen again.”

Inskeep then tried to move on by saying “I want to...” before Trump interrupted him: “And the only way it’s not going to happen again is you have to solve the problem of the presidential rigged election of 2020.”

Inskeep once again tried to ask his next question, before Trump signed off with the statement: “So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it.”

The transcript ends with Inskeep trying but failing to keep Trump on the line to ask him about his alleged incitement of the Capitol riot, saying: “Woah, woah, woah, I have one more question. I want to ask about a court hearing yesterday on Jan. 6. Judge Amit Mehta. He’s gone. OK.”

NPR reported that it had been trying to arrange an interview with Trump for six years before he finally called on Tuesday. According to the radio network, Trump had agreed to talk for 15 minutes, but hung up after just nine.

