Trump rages at New York judge who imposed a watchdog on the Trump Org

Tom Porter
·2 min read
Trump
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City.James Devaney/GC Images

  • Former President Donald Trump criticized a Manhattan judge.

  • He described him as a "Radical Left Lunatic Judge in New York City."

  • The judge has ordered a watchdog to review the Trump Organization's finances.

Former President Donald Trump criticized a New York judge after he imposed an independent monitor to oversee the finances of the Trump Organization.

In the ruling Thursday, Judge Arthur Engoron appointed the official to the role in a move that restricts the company's freedom to do business independently.

It means the company is unable to change its corporate structure, sell or transfer non-cash assets, or make deals without giving notice to the court.

Trump in a Truth Social post described Engoron as a "Radical Left Lunatic Judge in New York City" who is "refusing to let go of the case. He is a partisan disaster. A Rigged & Corrupt System!"

Engoron is adjudicating in the civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump, his company, and three of his adult children.

In that case she accuses him of manipulating the value of assets as part of a fraud scheme.

James is seeking a $250 million penalty and to ban Trump from doing business in New York over the alleged fraud, and successfully applied for the official to be appointed because she believes the company is still breaking the law.

Both James and Engoron are Democrats. Trump is stirring rumors of another bid for the presidency on the Republican ticket in 2024.

Trump has launched a lawsuit against James in Florida this week, whom he also accuses of waging a politically motivated campaign against him, seeking to prevent her from gaining control over his businesses.

He accused her of waging "a relentless, pernicious, public and unapologetic crusade" against him and his business interests.

