Trump and raging pandemic helped China dodge COVID accountability. We must demand it now.

Jeremy Hurewitz
·5 min read

Early in the pandemic I wrote about my experience with China’s wet markets when I lived in Shanghai in the mid-2000s. The conventional wisdom at that time – and through much of the past 14 months – was that they were ground zero for COVID-19. It made sense: These markets had likely birthed SARS and bird flu, and scientists had said for years that they were unique vectors for disease.

But the other COVID-19 origin story – that it leaked out of a virology lab in Wuhan – has recently garnered more credibility.

Respected voices like Bernard Roizman, a virologist at the University of Chicago, have added credence to the idea, which is that careless work in a research lab unleashed the virus. Once it had reached the public in Wuhan the genie was out of the bottle, so to speak. And that’s when things get truly murky, since China stifled investigation of the virus origins right away, arresting doctors who spoke out and blocking access to people and locations that could help alert and aid global scientists.

World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 8, 2021.
World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 8, 2021.

Fear of losing face is real in China

The Chinese concept of face remains incredibly important, and the Chinese would have lost face if they owned up to a deadly pandemic spreading from a lab of theirs due to incompetence. But China has repeatedly dealt with leaks, such as a 2019 vaccine plant leak in Gansu province that infected over 10,000 people.

Instead of allowing a robust investigation, Beijing claims that COVID-19 originated outside of China and was brought there via imported goods, despite no evidence supporting this.

Since the initial cover-up, a number of things have happened that have aided the Chinese in obscuring COVID-19’s origins.

Frogs for sale at a wet market in Shanghai on April 29, 2020.
Frogs for sale at a wet market in Shanghai on April 29, 2020.

The first was simply responding to a rampaging pandemic that threatened to upend the world. As countries locked down and citizens started succumbing to the novel virus by the thousands, the world was in triage mode. Resources were focused on ameliorating suffering and looking for a vaccine, not on holding China accountable.

The second was an American government led by Donald Trump, an unstable president focused on securing a second term. When he wasn’t talking about how “unfair” it was that COVID-19 was damaging the economy and subsequently his reelection chances, Trump was throwing racist red meat to his base about the “China plague” or the "kung flu.” All of which led to disgraceful attacks on Asian Americans and chilled any drive for accountability in China’s role in originating and not effectively suppressing a disease that has killed millions around the world.

Aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China&#39;s central Hubei province on April 17, 2020.
Aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 17, 2020.

At the same time, China was successfully steering the world away from holding it responsible as the originator of the pandemic. The Australians demanded an investigation via the World Health Organization to get to the bottom of how COVID-19 originated. The Chinese backlash was intense and led to tariffs on the Australian goods – a threat against any other nation that dared hold it accountable.

Safety lapses happen: Could an accident have caused COVID-19? Why the Wuhan lab-leak theory shouldn't be dismissed

China also used its growing diplomatic weight to dodge responsibility. The head of the WHO has been repeatedly criticized for being too close to China and not pushing hard enough to demand the Chinese be more transparent. China was able to effectively maneuver a WHO team of visiting scientists to get just enough information to say it was useful, but not enough say anything particularly meaningful about the virus’ origin.

Despite concerns about vaccine hesitance, the United States is steadily pulling out of the worst of the pandemic. We also again have a capable and professional government in place that understands that the biggest international challenge ahead of the nation, in addition to climate change, is the great power competition it is engaged in with China.

Spotlight cover-ups and repression

It is the early innings of that struggle, which will likely take decades to play out, but the Chinese have surged ahead in recent years. The Chinese model of authoritarianism mixed with mercantilism has led to rapid economic growth and rising global clout. Conversely, the U.S. system of democracy gave itself a black eye by electing an ignorant demagogue who divided the country and cast doubt on the viability of democracy itself.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

These problems are not mutually exclusive. A demand to hold China accountable is a way to also showcase the different aspects of both systems. Shining a light on the Chinese cover-up, demanding unfettered access to people and information at the center of the virus’ early days, and pushing for global reparations for the Chinese role in mass casualties and economic dislocation is a way to highlight the many deficiencies of its system. The COVID-19 pandemic should be a weight around China’s neck it is forced to carry for many years as it tries to assert itself as a global behemoth.

Regulate wet markets: China and its exotic-animal wet markets are incubators of human diseases like coronavirus

As we move toward what will hopefully be a summer filled with the things that we love and have put on hold for too long, we must demand that China fully and transparently account for the origins of COVID-19. We should insist that its wet markets – whether they were the origins of COVID-19 or not – are much more regulated. We must understand the safeguards China has in place when experimenting with dangerous viruses, and we must be reassured that steps have been taken to never let another disease spread from its labs.

Dr. Li Wenliang, the COVID-19 whistleblower whose warnings were suppressed by police. His death was confirmed Feb. 7, 2020, at the Wuhan Central Hospital, China.
Dr. Li Wenliang, the COVID-19 whistleblower whose warnings were suppressed by police. His death was confirmed Feb. 7, 2020, at the Wuhan Central Hospital, China.

It’s not only the right thing to do, it is also the way to remind the world that a U.S. system that extols democracy and transparency, despite our shortcomings, is superior to the authoritarian Chinese model of cover-ups and repression.

Jeremy Hurewitz is a former journalist and security consultant based in Prague, Shanghai and New York for two decades. He is currently a policy adviser on national security for The Joseph Rainey Center and the curation director of NationSwell.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: China must reveal COVID origin, safeguard labs and regulate wet markets

Recommended Stories

  • Biden acknowledged Trump's role in the vaccine rollout as he urged skeptics to get the shot

    President Joe Biden is trying to boost vaccine take-up to hit his goal of 70% of Americans getting at least one dose by July 4.

  • 9 Everyday Experiences You May Never Have Again Post Pandemic

    The COVID-19 pandemic has massively changed the day-to-day of most people’s lives. Wearing masks whenever you step outside, social distancing from loved ones, and washing your hands after every move have become part of the temporary lifestyle.

  • Biden to overhaul Trump's China investment blacklist: report

    Joe Biden intends to this week overhaul a list of Chinese firms that US investors are allowed to own shares in, as the president re-evaluates the world powers' post-Trump relationship while maintaining pressure on Beijing.

  • George P. Bush announces run for Texas attorney general

    George P. Bush announces run for Texas attorney general

  • Twitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

    Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will roll out a new subscription product initially in Australia and Canada called Twitter Blue, which will let paying users edit their tweets before posting and change the color theme of their app. Details of the feature were first uncovered last month by software engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who is well-known in the tech industry for reverse engineering apps and discovering new features before they are officially launched. Twitter Blue is the social media company's first subscription offering, and a significant move as it works to gain a new consistent source of revenue and expand beyond its core business of selling advertising on the platform.

  • Biden pushes vaccination campaign as July 4 deadline nears

    Mr. Biden declared June a "national month of action" to increase vaccination rates.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Drags ‘Insane’ Trump for Thinking He’ll Be Reinstated as President

    Randy Holmes/ABCJimmy Kimmel on Tuesday mocked both ex-President Donald Trump for believing a false theory that he will once again become commander-in-chief in August, as well as Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for calling for a military-style coup in the U.S.At a QAnon conference over the weekend in Dallas, Flynn was asked why the events in Myanmar couldn’t happen in the U.S., to which he responded that “it should happen here.”“Keep in mind,” Kimmel said of Fl

  • Where did COVID-19 originate? Yahoo News Explains

    More than a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, China, the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, remains a mystery. So far, scientists have not been able to pinpoint where and when the virus originated, but Yahoo News explores a few leading theories.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Dunks on Trump for Deleting His Failing Blog

    ABCLate-night host Jimmy Kimmel made fun of former President Donald Trump after he decided to put an end to his own blog, even after one of his advisers just a few months ago promised that it would be “the hottest ticket in social media.”“I know, it’s a real punch in the gut for me too,” Kimmel said sarcastically. “He was very excited about this blog for the first month after he was banned on Twitter, and now he’s just abandoning it. It’s a move he calls, ‘The Eric.’”Kimmel pointed out that the

  • Arizona GOP election audit draws more Republican politicians

    Three Pennsylvania lawmakers were in Arizona on Wednesday to check out the state Senate GOP’s partisan audit of the 2020 election. The next day, several prominent Trump supporters and conspiracy promoters were advertised as speakers at a Phoenix megachurch.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial transgender athlete ban bill

    DeSantis insisted that the controversial bill had nothing to do with the start of Pride month on Tuesday.

  • Anheuser-Busch offers to 'buy America's next round'; shots for shotguns in West Virginia vaccine lottery: Live COVID-19 updates

    Anheuser-Busch will buy Americans beer when the US reaches the president's goal of 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Supreme Court limits prosecutors' use of anti-hacking law

    The Supreme Court on Thursday limited prosecutors' ability to use an anti-hacking law to charge people with computer crimes. Conservative and liberal justices joined to rule 6-3 that prosecutors overreached when they used the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to charge a police sergeant who used a database he had access to for work for a non-work purpose. Lawyers for the police sergeant had warned that if the court ruled against him it could make a federal crime out of using a computer for virtually any unauthorized purpose, from “checking sports scores at work to inflating one's height on a dating website."

  • Biden to meet U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle this month

    The meeting will take place at Windsor Castle on June 13, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

  • China criticizes Western brands' toys, clothes as unsafe

    The Chinese government has accused H&M, Nike, Zara and other brands of importing unsafe or poor quality children's clothes and other goods, adding to headaches for foreign companies after Beijing attacked them over complaints about possible forced labor in the country’s northwest. The announcement is a setback for foreign brands that were attacked by state media in March following accusations by governments and human rights groups that Beijing uses forced labor in Xinjiang in China's northwest.

  • Equity Plan Would Create ‘Powerful Incentive’ for States to Close Funding Gaps

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Educators welcome President Joe Biden’s plan to spend $20 billion — on top of the federal government’s current funding for high-poverty districts — to address the needs of schools with the greatest concentrations of disadvantaged students. […]

  • Colorado lawmakers push electoral safety net with tougher gun laws

    Colorado Democrats are poised to approve a sweeping set of tougher gun laws, and this time, the laws come with an electoral safety net.In addition to the five gun measures signed into law or headed to the finish line, the majority party is nearing final approval on a measure to make it harder to recall elected officials.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The prior two attempts by Democrats to make it harder to get a firearm in Colorado l

  • 20 Couples Reveal How Their Relationship Has Changed During the Pandemic

    The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is impacting people's relationships, for better and for worse. Be it mental health, sobriety, or romantic relationships, the pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of daily life. Single people thrust into quarantine immediately found it nearly impossible to continue dating when they weren't able to touch, kiss, or even see their love interest face-to-face.

  • Biden offers "warm congratulations" to Israel's incoming President Isaac Herzog

    President Biden offered his "warm congratulations" to Israel's incoming President Isaac Herzog Wednesday night, as Benjamin Netanyahu's political rivals push for the prime minister's ouster. What he's saying: Biden noted in a statement that Herzog, with whom he has a personal relationship, has throughout his career "demonstrated his unwavering commitment to strengthening Israel's security, advancing dialogue, and building bridges across the global Jewish community."Stay on top of the latest mark

  • Trump's daughter-in-law Lara tells Fox News there are 'no plans' for him to be reinstated as president in August

    "I think you should take a look at who those networks are and who is pushing that out," she said, appearing to blame news outlets for the baseless claim.