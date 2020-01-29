Trump rails against 'demented' Democrats in election rally

Wildwood (United States) (AFP) - President Donald Trump, whose impeachment trial in the Senate hovers over potentially dangerous territory in the next few days, railed against his "demented" Democratic opponents Tuesday during a reelection campaign rally.

The White House has been counting on a swift trial in the Republican-dominated Senate but the party's iron discipline is showing the first signs of fatigue just as the procedure enters a crucial phase.

Trump has consistently received less than half of the country's support in opinion polls during his tumultuous presidency. But he enjoys fervent support from a core conservative base and he rallied thousands of those voters in Wildwood, New Jersey, to lay down the battle lines.

"While we are creating jobs and killing terrorists, the congressional Democrats are obsessed with demented hoaxes, crazy witch hunts, and deranged partisan crusades," he said to cheers.

He called on his supporters in November's presidential election to ensure that Democrats "face another crushing defeat."

Trump's performance in front of the raucous crowd will remind Republican leaders that the former real estate magnate wants to finish off his impeachment drama with total victory.

However, his trial is set now to become less predictable as senators start the phase of asking questions in the chamber and pressure grows on Republicans to allow previously unscheduled witness testimony.