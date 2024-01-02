Trump rails against Liz Cheney, Jack Smith in post on immunity claim

Former President Donald Trump took to social media Monday to rail against former Rep. Liz Cheney and Special Counsel Jack Smith in a Truth Social post regarding an immunity claim.

Trump did not fully address a specific claim, but instead said in the post that Cheney, the former representative, “suffers from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), and was defeated for Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressman or Congresswoman in the history of our Country…”

The former president also hit back at Smith in the social media post, after the special council rebuffed his previous claim that he should have received immunity in the case over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“…The ridiculous Deranged Jack Smith case on Immunity, which the most respected legal minds in the Country say I am fully entitled to, is now completely compromised and should be thrown out and terminated, JUST LIKE THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS DID TO THE EVIDENCE.”

The commentary comes after Trump went after Special Council Jack Smith in a previous Truth Social post, in which he claimed he was “fully entitled” to presidential immunity.

