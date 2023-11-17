Trump rails against reports Biden won’t be charged over classified documents

Former President Trump railed against reports President Biden won’t be charged in the special counsel probe into his handling of classified documents, taking to social media Friday morning to complain of what he considers “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Special counsel Robert Hur is expected to put together a critical report of Biden’s conduct but its not likely to result in criminal charges, the Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday.

Trump, who faces criminal charges in Florida in a classified documents case, fumed on Truth Social against what he called “selective prosecution.”

“Wow! Fake news CNN, through a leak from the Department of Injustice, has just reported that no charges will be filed in the (much bigger than mine!!!) Crooked Joe Biden documents case,” Trump said in one post. “We are living in a very corrupt country!”

CNN cited “two sources close to investigation” in its report on Hur’s plans.

Hur was appointed in January to investigate Biden’s case after documents from his time as vice president were found at his former office in Washington, D.C., and his home in Wilmington, Del.

Hur’s team has told officials in the Justice Department that it hopes to have the report completed by the end of the year, but that timeline could change, CNN reported.

Biden was interviewed by Hur in early October after documents were found by officials clearing out his old office last November. Biden has maintained he did nothing wrong and his team has repeatedly noted that his lawyers quickly notified the Justice Department and cooperated with it after discovering the documents.

And Biden’s supporters argue his proactive response paints a crucial contrast with Trump’s conduct, which has been drawn criminal charges from special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump and co-conspirators are accused of misleading investigators and withholding documents from various government agencies.

The National Archives reportedly alerted the Justice Department that Trump possessed more than 300 classified documents after leaving office, which eventually led to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property last August.

Trump’s trial in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case is set to go to trial in May 2024, though Judge Aileen Cannon appears to be considering postponing the trial until after the presidential elections.

