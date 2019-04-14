Trump rails at Fed claiming it stifled growth through ‘killer’ policies as he pushes unorthodox nominations

Donald Trump has railed at the Federal Reserve for "killer" policies he says have stifled economic growth, as he seeks the confirmation of two unusual nominees to that financial board.Mr Trump claimed that the stock market would be up "5,000 to 10,000" points, and that gross domestic product growth would be a full percentage point higher without inflation, if only the US had taken a different financial approach."If the Fed had done its job properly, which it has not, the Stock Market would have been up 5000 to 10,000 additional points, and GDP would have been well over 4% instead of 3%...with almost no inflation. Quantitative tightening was a killer, should have done the exact opposite!" Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday morning.> If the Fed had done its job properly, which it has not, the Stock Market would have been up 5000 to 10,000 additional points, and GDP would have been well over 4% instead of 3%...with almost no inflation. Quantitative tightening was a killer, should have done the exact opposite!> > — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) > > April 14, 2019

