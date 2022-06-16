Trump raised millions to fight election fraud before Jan. 6. Here's how that money was spent.

A fundraising committee affiliated with former President Donald Trump sent out an urgent message to supporters on election night 2020 saying the president had activated an "Official Election Defense Fund" to protect the integrity of the election.

Throughout November and December, the committee sent out dozens more similar emails soliciting money. One sent from Team Trump in mid-December warned, “The truth is, we are pacing BEHIND our Election Defense Fund Goal.”

But there was one big problem: the fund didn’t exist.

Most of the money went to a leadership fund that in turn gave money to organizations where Trump allies work, contributed to dozens of candidates who supported Trump's false claims of a stolen election, and paid former White House officials after Trump left office.

The leadership fund, called Save America, was one of three different pots of money that would receive funds from the fundraising effort, according to documents on file with the Federal Election Commission. The other two were Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

"They continued to promote small dollar donors have e-mails encouraging them to donate to something called the Official Election Defense Fund," said Amanda Wick, senior investigative counsel for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. "The select committee discovered no such fund existed."

The Jan. 6 committee argued the Trump campaign and its surrogates "misled" donors by getting them to donate to a cause to fight widespread election fraud, even though most of the money was not spent on election litigation, and even though Trump's inner circle repeatedly told him his claims of election fraud were untrue.

“Not only was there the Big Lie, there was the big rip off,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said at Monday's hearing of the Jan. 6 committee. "They deserve better than what President Trump and his team did.”

Investigators for the committee said in a video presentation Monday that Trump and his allies raised $250 million off election lies, including $100 million in the first week after the election, most of which went to Save America.

An image seen in a fundraising solicitation from Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

Where the money went

Save America raised $129.6 million from its inception on Nov. 9, 2020 through April 30, 2022, according to Federal Election Commission data. Most of the money was the $84.3 million from the fundraising apparatus that led the email campaign – the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

Save America spent less than a third of the money it received, and most of it went to various donations, production of advertisements and events, travel-related costs for events, and various types of political consulting. About $1.7 million was earmarked for "legal consulting." As of April 30, Save America was sitting on $106.7 million in cash.

Save America paid $5.4 million to Event Strategies, Inc., the production company that worked on the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse with organizers from Women for America First, and $1.5 million for advertisements through Facebook.

The committee gave $2.6 million to a political action committee called Take Back Georgia, and $500,000 each to a super PAC called Wyoming Values and a PAC called Get Georgia Right.

Another $1 million each went to the America First Policy Institute, where former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway serves as a chair, and the Conservative Partnership Institute. Former chief of staff Mark Meadows is a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute, and Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who participated in Trump’s January 2021 call in which he pressured Georgia election officials to "find" enough votes to give him a win in the state, is a legal fellow.

Former President Donald Trump waves at supporters before speaking during a Save America rally on April 2.

Another $350,000 was split among the campaigns of 69 Trump allies running for office.

They include Harriet Hageman, who is running to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the Jan. 6 committee's vice chair; Mark Finchem, who is running for secretary of state in Arizona; and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who replaced Cheney in Republican leadership.

Money also went to Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican running against Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska,; Herschel Walker, who is running against Sen. Rafael Warnock, D-Ga.; Joe Kent, a GOP candidate for Congress in Washington; Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Tex.; and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Save America spent more than $204,857 on lodging, meals, and catering services at the Trump Hotel Collection. It also paid "payroll" expenses of $98,716, to Trump social media strategist Dan Scavino, including a $2,000 year-end bonus, and another $78,381 in "payroll" expenses to former aide Stephen Miller, who now runs an organization that poses legal challenges to the Biden administration.

U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) delivers remarks during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

What this means

Ian Vandewalker, senior counsel at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice, said Save America set itself up as a leadership PAC, an account that has significantly fewer legal restrictions on how it spends its money than Trump’s campaign committee has.

“You can raise money into a leadership PAC and then you can basically do whatever you want with it,” Vandewalker said, for example, “sit on it, give it to other committees, pay yourself, pay a vendor that you’re related to.”

Despite those looser regulations, E. Danya Perry, who served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York from 2002 to 2013, said fundraising for the nonexistent “Official Election Defense Fund” has the building blocks of a “pretty clear cut” case of wire fraud.

“It’s a much easier case I think than seditious conspiracy or obstruction of an official proceeding,” Perry said, referring to other big prosecutions the Department of Justice is handling related to the Jan. 6 attack. “This is bread and butter for federal prosecutors.”

Perry compared potential prosecution for the “Official Election Defense Fund” to the federal wire fraud case against Trump ally Steve Bannon for the “We Build the Wall” campaign that raised $25 million. The main roadblock is figuring out who is responsible for the fundraising campaign.

"It’s not clear who committed the fraud, so how far up does that go?" she asked. "Did the campaign managers know about it? Did the lawyers know about it? Did Trump himself know about it? We obviously don’t know anything about that."

Ann M. Ravel, a former Democratic commissioner for the Federal Election Commission, said this is another example of a "scam PAC" that has become relatively common in fundraising related to Trump.

"The problem with scam PACs like that is that the FEC doesn’t do anything about it," Ravel said. "It feels like it’s outside of their scope, and so they don’t really deal with that issue for the most part."

Ravel said the Department of Justice should be handling scam PACs, but it is more likely to take cases when they involve massive amounts of fraud. "I’m not sure whether it’s a question of resources or whether they just want to take bigger cases," she said.

Vandewalker pointed to a Department of Justice case announced last year against a Nevada man who, among other things, said donations to his political action committees would be “5x matched” but never were.

“Everybody saw (the case) as a sign that prosecutors are going to start cracking down on these false claims in political emails,” Vandewalker said.

Many of the “Official Election Defense Fund” emails repeated a line urging donors to “Step up now and increase your impact by 1000%.”

“It’s never true when they say that,” Vandewalker said.

Ray La Raja, a political scientist and campaign finance expert at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said this campaign seemed to exploit small donors.

"Small donors make impulse decisions to support something based on their emotions, and they’re just preying on these emotions to raise money," La Raja said. "And it’s fabricated."

Video of the January 6th attack is shown on a screen during the second hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

