Trump raised nearly $50 million more than next highest Republican in first half of 2021, campaign filings show

Donald Trump. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is still reeling in significantly more money than any other Republican months after he left office, The New York Times reports.

Per the Times, committees affiliated with Trump raised $56 million online in the early months of 2021. To put that it in perspective, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) was second in online fundraising among GOP politicians at $7.8 million. Trump also outraised the National Republican Congressional Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the Republican National Committee.

While Trump remains banned from major social media sites and has made few public appearances since leaving the White House, when he did show up before crowds he scored big on the donation front. For example, he made his first post-presidential speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February during which he urged his supporters to give to him. His various political action committees received nearly $3.5 million in donations after that, and WinRed, the Republican Party's main processing site for online donations, had its biggest day of the year, the Times reports. Read more at The New York Times.

