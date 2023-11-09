At Trump rally, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses former president

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off former President Donald Trump's rally Wednesday by endorsing his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off former President Donald Trump's rally Wednesday by endorsing his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Sanders, who served as Trump's press secretary, made her announcement at Trump's rally in Hialeah, Fla., saying "Biden and the left have failed over and over again."

"Our country has never needed Donald Trump more than it does now," she said to a cheering crowd.

The rally, aimed at highlighting Trump's support among Latino voters, took place in a community with a strong Cuban-American population where Trump remains very popular. Just a few miles down the road at the third Republican debate in Miami, five candidates -- former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina -- took to the stage.

During the rally, Trump said the wars in Ukraine and Gaza would have never happened had he been in office. He told the crowd, "2024 is our final battle."

"Just think of it -- seven years ago tonight on Nov. 8, 2016, the American people delivered the greatest election victory," he said. "With your vote, we're going to win the Florida primary for the third straight time."