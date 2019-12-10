Trump to rally in battleground Pennsylvania after Democrats unveil impeachment articles

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will head to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to make a pitch to one of the most critical states on his 2020 itinerary hours after Democrats formally make their case against him with articles of impeachment.

Returning to a battleground after months of campaigning this fall for other candidates in Republican strongholds, the president will take the stage in a deeply conservative corner of the Keystone State, where polls show Democrats enjoy a thin advantage overall.

Noting that polls have been largely frozen for weeks as Democrats probed Trump's interactions with Ukraine, political analysts said Trump is likely to use the latest development to fire up supporters and frame impeachment as overzealous partisanship.

"Trump is going to use this politically far more than the Democrats," predicted Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, who said the timing of the rally creates an opportunity for him.

"Trump is going to use it because it’s important to motivate his base," he said.

Democrats are upping the ante in the impeachment drive at the same time Trump is returning to presidential battleground states after months of rallying in GOP strongholds like Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi for candidates in competitive governors races.

After the Pennsylvania rally, at which he'll be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Trump travels to Michigan, his first visit to that swing state in nine months. He rallied in Florida, another critically important state, just before Thanksgiving.

Those three states – all of which Trump flipped from blue to red in 2016 – will be central to the president's reelection effort, along with Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona.

Democrats plan to announce the articles in a morning news conference, a senior Democratic aide told USA TODAY on Monday. The aide would not detail what the specific articles contain, only that there are "less than five" articles in total.

The articles are expected to revolve around Trump requesting Ukraine to investigate matters that would help him politically, including the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden, a top 2020 rival.

Trump will take the stage at 7 p.m. ET in a rally that will be closely watched for how he characterizes the latest move by Democrats.

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Florida.

Trump country vs. suburbs

Trump lost the battleground Philadelphia suburbs in 2016 but nevertheless carried Pennsylvania by 44,292 votes, racking up huge margins in rural and central parts of the state and converting western areas that were once Democratic strongholds. By rallying in Hershey, Trump appears to be trying to recapture some of that same strategy.

Whether the impeachment will help or hurt remains be to seen.

Home to the nation's best known chocolate maker, Hershey sits in a county that narrowly went for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but is politically more in tune with nearby Lebanon County, which backed Trump by a better than two-to-one margin.

In other words, Trump will be in friendly territory – one of the first places he returned to for a victory rally after winning the election three years ago.

Just like in 2016, Trump's rally on Tuesday will take place in the 10,500-seat Giant Center.

President Donald Trump tosses a hat into the crowd as he arrives to speak during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T Center on Nov. 26, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. President Trump continues to campaign for re-election in the 2020 presidential race.