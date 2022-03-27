Trump to rally in Georgia this weekend to throw support behind Perdue in governor’s race

Reuters

U.S. credit markets saw some respite after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates last week, but the relief is expected to be short-lived as uncertainty around the U.S. central bank's ability to engineer a soft landing for the economy continues to weigh on risk assets. Corporate bonds have had a rough start to the year as worries that tighter monetary policies could dent companies' profits and raise borrowing costs made investors more cautious. But after the Fed increased rates by a quarter percentage point last week, corporate credit has seen some buying activity, moving in line with a stocks rally which was partly driven by investors comforted by more clarity on rate hikes and the Fed's decisive action against surging inflation.