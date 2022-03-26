Trump to rally in Georgia this weekend to throw support behind Perdue in governor’s race
A large, privately-owned, and operated museum dedicated to retro computers and video games was destroyed earlier this week in Ukraine as a result of the ongoing and horrific invasion of the country by Russia. While a museum being destroyed doesn’t compare at all to the thousands dead and injured, it’s still a sad loss as over 500 pieces of computer history spanning decades has been destroyed.
Just 60 miles from Ukraine, President Joe Biden saluted Poland on Friday for welcoming more than 2 million refugees who have fled Russia's invasion. Biden said he had hoped to get even closer to the border but was prevented because of security concerns. “It’s not stopping," Biden said of the devastation in Ukraine.
Despite the wide range of issues plaguing the business, investors should keep the big picture in mind.
The Texas teen who survived after his truck was overturned, then turned right side up while driving through a tornado earlier this week was surprised in Fort Worth with a new car and a generous gift to his family.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two such tech stocks that investors may want to consider buying as they are on track to gain from some fast-growing trends. Shares of Microsoft have beaten the broader market handsomely, turning a $5,000 investment into more than $23,000 over the past five years. Analysts expect Microsoft's earnings to grow at a compound annual rate of over 18% for the next five years, which would be an improvement over the growth it has clocked in the last five.
Spin rates crept back up late last season.
The Russian Council of Shopping Centres (RCSC), an organisation representing developers, shopping centre owners and retail chain operators, said it was negotiating with its corresponding representatives in the four countries about finding alternatives to western brands. "A list of foreign companies that have temporarily ceased operations in Russia was sent to them so that appropriate equivalents can be found," a statement on the RCSC website read. Dozens of big brands have temporarily shuttered operations or exited the country since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special operation.
Lack of documentation, new systems and different standards are making it difficult for many students to adjust.
A Hamilton County judge on Friday denied bond for the accused gunman.
Blue skies, breezy conditions, and warmth this weekend for Colorado ski country.
‘It is currently impossible to estimate the extent of damage,’ Ukraine’s parliament said
Gerald Salerno's gas price column too juvenile to be published in The Palm Beach Post
North Korean State MediaIf the idea that North Korea’s new intercontinental nuclear-capable ballistic missile could actually reach the U.S. isn’t scary enough, Kim Jong Un appears to be trolling his adversaries in an 11-minute slow motion video that purports to show the moments leading up to the testing. The video, which is filmed in hilarious “end of the world” style, kicks off with the despotic leader swaggering like he’s in Top Gun—complete with a tight-fitting leather jacket and shades—out o
IKEA is known for being affordable, which is why you shouldn't sleep on all the items the store offers that can help freshen up your decor. Whether you're looking for a DIY project or want something...
These activities bust kitty boredom and strengthen your bond. The bonus? Lots of belly laughs for you.
The post claims to show China Eastern Flight 5735 plummeting to the ground. It's actually a simulation from a documentary about a different crash.
After the shocking retirement by world No. 1 Ash Barty this week, the upper echelon of women’s tennis continues to undergo arguably the biggest upheaval in the history of the sport.
The Duke of Cambridge on Friday night acknowledged the debates over republicanism that have plagued much of the royal Caribbean tour.
Property where LGBTQ+ rights champion Cleve Jones lives was purchased by a new owner last month Cleve Jones in 1987. Photograph: Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images A prominent San Francisco LGBTQ+ rights activist is being uprooted from his home in the Castro neighborhood after the new owner of the property nearly doubled his rent to $5,200. Cleve Jones, 67, who moved to San Francisco in 1973 and first conceived of the Aids Memorial Quilt, is reportedly moving out