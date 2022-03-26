Trump to rally in Georgia this weekend to throw support behind Perdue in governor’s race

Motley Fool

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) are two such tech stocks that investors may want to consider buying as they are on track to gain from some fast-growing trends. Shares of Microsoft have beaten the broader market handsomely, turning a $5,000 investment into more than $23,000 over the past five years. Analysts expect Microsoft's earnings to grow at a compound annual rate of over 18% for the next five years, which would be an improvement over the growth it has clocked in the last five.