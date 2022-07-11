Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro.

News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.

The American Freedom Tour had announced in May appearances in Greensboro by Trump, Trump Jr., television news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, former New York state judge Jeanine Pirro, Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Lamb and political commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

The American Freedom Tour did not publicize that the event would no longer take place Friday, but quietly removed it from its website. Tickets for the event initially sold for $9 to $3,955.

The News & Observer requested further information and received a generic response.

“We are very sorry that due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the American Freedom Tour stop in Greensboro, NC,” an emailed reply stated. “Your ticket may be used at any American Freedom Tour event in America.”

The only event currently scheduled on the organization’s website is on Aug. 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The email added that phone calls would be placed to those registered to attend the Greensboro event to provide more detailed information and answer further questions. A second email would go out once the event is rescheduled, the message said.

