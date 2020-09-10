Trump in Michigan warns that 'globalist sellout' Biden will send American jobs overseas

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump used a campaign rally in Michigan late Thursday to attack Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a "globalist sellout" who spent his entire career sending American jobs overseas.

"Joe Biden sent your jobs to China," Trump told hundreds of supporters at an airport hangar in Freeland. "I'm running for reelection to keep jobs in Michigan."

Trump traveled to Michigan as polls suggest the presidential race is tightening in the key battleground state.

Trump won Michigan by less than 11,000 votes — or about two-tenths of a percentage point — in 2016, becoming the first Republican presidential nominee to carry the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988. Trump’s victory in Michigan helped him breach the Democrats' “blue wall” and put him in the White House.

Most polls show Biden leading in this year’s race, although some suggest Trump is closing the gap, giving Republicans optimism that he can carry the Wolverine State again. Biden holds a 4.2 percentage point lead in Michigan, down from an 8-point lead at the end of July, according to the website RealClearPolitics’ polling average.

Trump’s campaign stop in Michigan comes one day after Biden traveled to suburban Detroit to make a direct appeal to blue-collar workers who might have voted Republican four years ago but now regret it.

At Trump's event, hundreds of people swarmed into a hangar at MBS International Airport, about 116 miles north of Detroit. Many were not wearing masks or observing social distancing as recommended.

Trump used the event to promote his trade policies, including a renegotiated trade pact that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. Trump said the new pact had benefited the state's auto industry.

"On Nov. 3, Michigan, you better vote for me," he said. "I got you so many damned car plants."

Trump’s rally is his first campaign event in the state since a rally in Battle Creek late last year on the day the House voted to impeach him. He visited a Ford Motor Co. plant in Ypsilanti in May, but that was not a campaign event.

Tina Oldford and Jennifer Hay, both of Howell, said Thursday's event was their first Trump rally and the first time they're voting for president. Oldford, 59, and Hay, 53, said they believe the president is sincere and is looking out for their best interests.

“Sure, we had a downfall. Everybody knows that we had a downfall,” said Oldford, referencing the economic collapse that coincided with the coronavirus pandemic. “This could have happened to anybody. But the economy was great.

“I just felt more secure than I’ve ever felt in my life with Trump.”

Trump arrived in Michigan as he is dealing with the fallout of a new book in which he told journalist Bob Woodward that he knew the coronavirus was more deadly and contagious than the flu even as he downplayed its dangers to the public.

"I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic," Trump told Woodward in the book “Rage.”

In interviews with Woodward between December 2019 and July 2020, Trump discussed the threat of the coronavirus with a level of detail that he had not yet acknowledged to the public, noting Feb. 7 that it was "deadly stuff," and "more deadly than your – even your strenuous flus."

Trump has called the book a "political hit job" and insisted at a White House news conference Thursday that he had not misled the public.

“I didn’t lie,” he said. “What I said is, we have to be calm; we can't be panicked.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat with whom Trump has feuded frequently, slammed Trump over the revelations from the book and called him "the biggest threat to the American people."

"It's just devastating to hear that when we've been working so hard to save lives," said Whitmer, who is a national co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign.

Contributing: David Jackson and Jeanine Santucci of USA TODAY; Todd Spangler and Dave Boucher of the Detroit Free Press; The Associated Press

