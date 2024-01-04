Trump ramps up attacks against Nikki Haley in new ad. She calls them 'temper tantrums.'

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Former President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks against GOP presidential rival Nikki Haley in a new ad airing on New Hampshire airwaves as he seeks to quell his former ambassador to the United Nation’s surge of support in the early-primary state.

The 30-second spot attempts to portray Haley as soft on border security by aligning her immigration policies with those of President Joe Biden, arguing that both politicians “opposed Trump’s border wall.”

“Confirmed warnings of terrorists sneaking through our southern border. Yet, Haley joined Biden in opposing Trump’s visitor ban from terrorist nations,” a narrator says, as pictures of large groups of people at the border play in the background. “Haley’s weakness puts us in grave danger. Trump’s strength protects us."

Meanwhile Haley, who has historically shied away from criticizing her former boss, has sought to more directly address Trump’s attacks on the campaign trail in recent days, describing his attacks and social media posts as “temper tantrums" during a recent stop in Rye, N.H.

“I’ve noticed that President Trump has given me some attention and I appreciate that because that means he sees what we’re seeing,” she said.

Trump campaign mounting support one recent poll

Trump in recent days has ratcheted up criticism of the former South Carolina governor on social media and even offered a revamped nickname for his competitor – “Nikki New Taxes" – falsely alleging that Haley raised taxes during her time as governor of South Carolina. Haley proposed a gas tax raise to offset income tax cuts, but it was never passed by the state legislature.

Her campaign pushed back against Trump's latest ad in a statement saying, "all the lame nicknames in the world don’t change the fact that Donald Trump is clearly terrified of Nikki Haley’s momentum. Trump should spend more time explaining why he never fulfilled his signature promise to build a wall instead of desperately trying to mislead voters with easily debunked ads.”

Haley during a recent debate said she would consider banning travel from certain countries deemed dangerous to the U.S. Her position on the border wall has fluctuated over the years. During Trump’s initial campaign in 2015, she suggested that a wall was not enough at the border, but has since pledged to finish what Trump started.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shakes hands with a supporter during a campaign stop at K & B Emporium on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Clear Lake, Ia.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump expands attacks against Haley. She calls them 'temper tantrums.'