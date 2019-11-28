Trump ramps up attacks on 'deep state,' focuses on Pentagon amid Eddie Gallagher controversy

WASHINGTON – After years of questioning the loyalty of intelligence agencies, President Donald Trump and his allies are increasingly turning their focus to the military, suggesting without evidence a “deep state” in the Pentagon has joined the resistance.

Trump's rhetorical attack burst into view this week amid a controversy over the president’s intervention in the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, a conservative cause celebre acquitted on charges he used a knife to kill an Islamic State prisoner.

Trump drew fire from critics for reversing Gallagher’s demotion and ordering that he retain his status as a SEAL, as well as issuing pardons for two Army officers in war crimes cases this month. The Gallagher episode led to the ouster of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who questioned Trump’s decision to overrule the military justice system.

“I stuck up for three great warriors against the deep state,” Trump told a Florida rally on Tuesday, tying the military to his notions of a deep state for the first time. “And you know what I'm talking about. I had so many people say, ‘Sir, don't think you should do that.’”

Though the president had not personally used the phrase "deep state" before in relation to the Defense Department, the idea has been bubbling up on social and conservative media for weeks. Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, one of the officers Trump pardoned this month, told Newsmax that "a big majority" of the “people with stars on their collar that work in the Pentagon” are "part of what President Trump calls the deep state."

Lorance, who also called those military officials "corrupt," did not offer evidence to back up the claim. Lorance was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder after he ordered his soldiers to open fire on three unarmed Afghan men, two of whom died.

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., a close Trump ally, raised the term in a tweet applauding the president’s advocacy for Gallagher earlier this month. Hunter wrote to Trump that he would "continue to stand with you" in a fight "against the Deep State Military." Hunter also did not define the term or explain whom, specifically, he meant.

Hours after Trump's remarks, Fox News published a column with a headline claiming Spencer's actions "prove a ‘deep state’ anti-Trump ‘resistance’ exists at Pentagon."

Left unsaid in accusations of political gamesmanship at the Pentagon is that some of Gallagher’s colleagues testified against him. His teammates told prosecutors Gallagher took "random shots, sometimes into buildings, where he claimed to have killed someone," according to documents reviewed by Navy Times. Another SEAL said he saw Gallagher "fire into a crowd of what appeared to be noncombatants multiple times."

Also not mentioned: Trump nominated the same people at the Pentagon at the center of the conspiracy theories, including Spencer, a retired Marine and donor to Republican candidates. Spencer told CBS News Monday that Trump’s intervention in the Gallagher case sends a signal that members of the military can “get away with things.”

Gallagher was acquitted of the most serious charges against him but was convicted in July of posing for a photo with a corpse.

Trump appears to have first used the phrase "deep state" on Twitter in June 2017, retweeting a since-deleted message from Fox News host Sean Hannity about “the Deep State’s allies in the media,” according to a database of the president’s social media posts compiled by the website Factba.se.