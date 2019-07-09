Trump ramps up attacks on UK ambassador, calling him 'wacky' and 'stupid' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

President Donald Trump on Tuesday dialed up his criticism of the U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch, calling him "wacky" and "a very stupid guy."

The president's latest criticism, which came in a series of tweets, followed the president's declaration on Monday that the U.S. "will no longer deal with" Darroch after diplomatic cables leaked in which Darroch called Trump's administration "inept" and "incompetent."

The president also offered additional criticism for outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May for failing to achieve a Brexit deal after she "went her own foolish way" instead of listening to his advice.

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

...handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

PHOTO: British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a National Economists Club event at the British Embassy in Washington D.C., Oct. 20, 2017. (Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP) More

Darroch's future relationship with the U.S. was unclear. He was also disinvited from a dinner Monday night with the president at the Treasury Department in honor of the Amir of Qatar, according to a U.S. official. White House officials said this is an example of the kind of treatment Darroch will likely receive in the aftermath of the leak.

At the same time, May's government is backing him.

"We have made clear to the U.S. how unfortunate this leak is. The selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship. At the same time we have also underlined the importance of Ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country. Sir Kim Darroch continues to have the Prime Minister’s full support," a May spokesman said in a statement.