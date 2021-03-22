Trump rants about Dr Seuss and claims China will kill us all in return to Fox News

Donald J Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Colorado in Washington, DC, on 30 May 2019 ((EPA))

Donald Trump finished a bizarre appearance on Fox News on Monday by ranting about Dr Seuss and claiming that China are “trying to kill us”.

“In order to accomplish the Green New Deal nonsense, they are destroying it with woke - when China looks at woke they see the biggest problem we have is Dr Seuss.

“In the meantime they are building factories and trying to kill us in so many different ways,” the former president said on Monday.

He added: “Frankly, they think our country is stupid when they look at us, when our competitors look at what’s going on in our country.

Trump concludes his Fox News interview with Harris Faulkner with a rant about Dr. Seuss, because of course pic.twitter.com/7E1CxZaTWq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2021

“Taking down the statues to great heroes and so many other things. I do not because I want to do what’s right and they are destroying our country.

More follows...