Trump rape accuser adds to former president's legal woes by asking court to keep defamation lawsuit alive

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joshua Zitser
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
e jean carroll donald trump
Writer E Jean Carroll has accused President Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Eva Deitch/The Washington Post; Saul Loeb/Getty Images

  • In 2020, E. Jean Carroll published an account accusing Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.

  • The former Elle columnist sued Trump for defamation after he made comments denying sexually assaulting her.

  • A judge ruled that Trump was not acting in a presidential capacity when he made the comments.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

An American journalist who had accused former President Donald Trump of defaming her when he denied sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s has urged federal courts to keep the lawsuit alive, Bloomberg reported.

E. Jean Carroll asked the US Court of Appeals in Manhattan to affirm a judge's finding that Trump was not acting within the scope of his office as president when he allegedly defamed her, she said in a Substack post on Friday night.

Last summer, the former Elle columnist made headlines when she published an account accusing Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The former president initially defended the case as a private individual. The Justice Department then tried to substitute the US for Trump in the case, arguing that Carroll's lawsuit was actually against a federal worker and not a private citizen.

Last October, a federal judge rejected the Justice Department's effort to replace Trump as the defendant and opened up the possibility of Trump being personally sued over the matter.

Read more: Meet Donald Trump's next nemeses: The 15 prosecutors and investigators from New York who are primed to pepper the ex-president with history-making civil and criminal probes

In January, the Justice Department under Trump appealed this ruling and argued that the former president should not be forced to defend himself as an individual in the defamation lawsuit.

"Trump has tried and failed repeatedly to get my lawsuit booted." Carroll wrote in the Substack post.

"Last fall, he had his Justice Department intervene and try to get it dismissed in federal court. He lost. Then, just a week before President Biden's inauguration, Trump's private lawyers and the DOJ joined forces to argue on appeal that when Trump called me a liar who was too unsightly to rape, he was somehow being presidential," she continued.

Carroll went on to say that the claim that Trump made the comments in an official capacity is "offensive" to her, to sexual assault victims, and, hopefully, to President Joe Biden.

"I am confident that the Second Circuit will make it clear that no president, including Donald Trump, can get away scot-free with maliciously defaming a woman he sexually assaulted," Carroll added.

Trump denied these allegations, said she was trying to "sell a book," and claimed that he had never met the woman. Carroll later released photographs of them at a party together.

When refuting these claims, Trump also appeared to insult the journalist on her appearance.

The appeals court will now determine whether Trump was acting as a federal employee and whether he was acting within the scope of his office when he made the offending comments, Bloomberg said.

This is the latest addition to the long list of legal woes facing the former president.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • Young people are masquerading as food delivery drivers to jump the queue for COVID-19 vaccines, report says

    College students are signing up as "drivers" for food delivery apps such as DoorDash and UberEats in an attempt to get the COVID-19 vaccine early.

  • Disney+ 'Big Shot’ star John Stamos was no ‘Uncle Jesse’ growing up: ’I was picked on...I was a punk, and I was a geek’

    Make no mistake, this isn't 'Uncle Jesse.' Full House star John Stamos is starring in a new role on Disney+'s show 'Big Shot' (releasing on Friday, April 16) which pitches him as a gruff, angry coach that is a contrast to the cool, sitcom-uncle generations of viewers have come to love. In the 10-episode series, Stamos plays Marvyn Korn, a NCAA men’s basketball coach who is relegated to coaching at a girls private school after his aggressive antics get him kicked out of the league. Now, he works under the school’s dean, played by Yvette Nicole Brown, with assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig)

  • The US officially designates Paul Manafort's associate Konstantin Kilimnik as a 'known Russian agent'

    The Treasury also said Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy."

  • U.S. Exposes Hackers’ Helpers to Punish Russian Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- In punishing Russian hacks and election meddling, the Biden administration on Thursday revealed new details about Russian intelligence’s vast disinformation and cyber-operations, including the names of companies that allegedly help facilitate cyber-attacks and websites accused of spreading false claims to damage the U.S.The information release is designed partly to damage Russian intelligence services by blowing the cover of its support network, including companies that provide essential services and, in one case, the location of a technology park near the Black Sea used by spies for Russian’s military intelligence directorate, the GRU.“This is how you roll up people’s networks,” said James Lewis, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “You identify them, so that they have to rebuild their tradecraft and rebuild their cover. It’s cheap for us but can be very costly to them.”The names of companies and individuals, including a deputy chief of staff to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were officially released in relation to U.S. sanctions imposed Thursday, but the larger harm may come from being associated with Russia’s spy operations, experts say.According to the U.S. Treasury Department, a Russian cybersecurity company called Positive Technologies hosts large-scale conventions that are used as a recruiting pipeline for Russia’s intelligence agencies, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the GRU. While the U.S. didn’t identify the name of the conference, one annual event held by Positive Technologies -- which names Societe Generale, UniCredit and Enel as clients on its website -- is called “Positive Hack Days.” In 2019, it hosted 8,000 people, and participants competed to hack into cash machines and a Tesla car.The disclosure about the company’s alleged links to Russian intelligence comes just after reports that it was considering an initial public offering, which Kommersant newspaper reported in March, citing an unidentified person familiar with the plan. The company earned 5.6 billion rubles ($73 million) in 2020 and was targeting a valuation of between $2 billion and $4 billion, the paper said.Positive Technologies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. also sanctioned ERA Technopolis, a research center and technology park located in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, which is near the Black Sea. U.S. officials alleged that ERA Technopolis “houses and supports” units of the GRU, which it said was responsible for offensive cyber and information operations.The technology park had been publicly linked to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which claims that the facility combines scientific and educational functions. But the fact that it’s now known to house GRU units will likely be an inconvenience for an agency that thrives in secrecy.Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of hacking, election meddling and spreading disinformation in the U.S.It’s likely that many of the details about the intelligence agencies’ support networks were classified until recently, but Lewis said the decision to release them was a result of an internal U.S. government debate about how to impose stiff costs for what the U.S. calls “malign behavior.”Those activities include aggressive efforts to influence the outcome of U.S. presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, and the recent hack of U.S. government agencies and private firms through software made by Texas-based SolarWinds Corp.“This is a really knotty problem to deal with. These types of attacks are low cost, high yield for Russia,” said Holden Triplett, a former director for counterintelligence in the Trump administration’s National Security Council. “The sanctions might take out some of their operational infrastructure, but they can rebuild. It seems unlikely to deter Putin.”The Biden administration also disclosed new details about how Russian intelligence agencies have used disinformation outlets and companies to secretly try to influence U.S. voters and spread false claims about candidates and elections.“Private and public sector corruption facilitated by President Vladimir Putin has enriched his network of confidants, who used their illicit business connections to advance Russia’s campaign to undermine the 2020 U.S. presidential election—and to give Russia plausible deniability in its disinformation activities,” according to the Treasury Department.The FSB operates several disinformation outlets, including SouthFront, which is registered in Russia and attempts to appeal to military enthusiasts, veterans and conspiracy theorists while hiding its connections to Russian intelligence, according to the Biden administration. Following the November U.S. presidential election, SouthFront allegedly published content alleging voter fraud had taken place during the election.Another disinformation outlet, NewsFront, is based in Crimea and allegedly worked with FSB officers to attempt to undermine the credibility of a news website that advocated for human rights. NewsFront was also used to distribute false information about the Covid-19 vaccine, “which further demonstrates the irresponsible and reckless conduct of Russian disinformation sites,” according to the Treasury Department.Fake IdentitiesIn addition, SVR directs an online journal called the Strategic Culture Foundation that created “false and unsubstantiated narratives” about U.S. officials involved in the 2020 presidential election, while GRU operates InfoRos, which used a network of websites to spread false conspiracy theories and disinformation, according to the U.S.One of the companies outed Thursday is based in Pakistan, but it seems to have provided Russian intelligence agents with an essential -- if illicit -- service. The Treasury Department sanctioned the company for creating and selling fake identities to Russian intelligence, including documents to help companies and individuals evade sanctions. Since at least 2012, Second Eye Solution, also known as Forwarderz, provided digital copies of fake passports, drivers licenses and bank statements to help verify social media and financial services accounts, according to a Treasury Department statement.An archived version of the Second Eye Solution website advertised the sale of illicit documents to support verification for banned or suspended accounts on sites including Facebook, Amazon.com, Google Wallet and CoinBase. “We provide high-quality, real-looking documents through which many of our clients get restored their accounts,” reads the now defunct website.The site, accessed using the Wayback Machine web archive, now reads, “coming soon.”(Updates with quote from Holden Triplett in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Video shows a woman dragged by hair and flight attendants punched during a mass brawl about overhead lockers

    A woman's hair was yanked and several passengers were punched shortly before a flight from Istanbul Airport was due to depart.

  • Former Trump NSA: 'No more important alliance' than Japan amid tension with China

    Former National Security Advisor under President Trump, Robert O'Brien, discusses Biden's response to tension with China and Russia.

  • Buckingham Palace releases details about Prince Philip’s funeral

    The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, and Queen Elizabeth will be wearing a mask for the entire service. Prince William and Harry will not walk next to each other during the procession.

  • The Latest: Philip's coffin in Inner Hall ahead of funeral

    Prince Philip’s coffin has been moved from the royal family’s private chapel at Windsor Castle to the castle’s Inner Hall ahead of his funeral this afternoon. Royal officials say the coffin is draped in Philip’s personal standard, and topped with his Royal Navy cap and sword and a wreath of flowers. It was moved by a party of bearers from the Grenadier Guards army regiment and will lie in the hall until the funeral procession begins just before 3 p.m.

  • SNP to force schoolchildren to 'face the UK's colonial past' in Black Lives Matter-inspired lessons

    The SNP has published plans to force Scottish schoolchildren to "face the UK's colonial past" in Black Lives Matter-inspired history lessons. Historians and teachers raised concerns that a new programme of “anti-racist education” which Nicola Sturgeon plans to roll out will present pupils with a one-sided, negative and politicised version of Britain’s history. The SNP included the pledge to commission a taxpayer-funded teaching programme inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in its manifesto for the Holyrood elections next month - which opinion polls suggest the party will almost certainly win. This would highlight “Scotland and the UK’s colonial history” and all schools would be urged to adopt it. “It is blinkered, distorting and racist to teach history through the narrow perspective proposed by the SNP,” Chris McGovern, a retired headteacher and chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, said. “Humankind’s capacity for good and evil has nothing to do with skin colour. The SNP’s education policy needs to stop playing truant with truth.” The SNP manifesto makes clear the policy is motivated by the Black Lives Matter movement, which rose to global prominence following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States last year. It states that the Black Lives Matter had “shone a powerful spotlight on continuing racial injustice and race-based violence, and the need for countries to face their colonial history.” Chris Whatley, Professor of Scottish History at the University of Dundee, said that while he understood why the policy had been proposed, he was concerned that only the negative aspects of the UK’s colonial history would be presented under the SNP scheme. He added that while it was clear slavery should be condemned and aspects of empire were “evil” by today’s standards, it was a “mistake” to judge history by present-day morals. "Of course slavery is to be condemned," he said. "A good history programme would recognise the importance of understanding the contexts in which this horrific trade in human beings was then conducted. "Balance too would be critical - an appreciation that empire was in many respects evil as judged by today’s standards, [but] Scotland today owes much to the gains of empire, an enterprise in which Scots actively participated." Lindsay Paterson, professor of education policy at the University of Edinburgh, said teaching about racism had been taking place in Scottish schools since the 1980s. He added: “The important point is that teachers are very experienced in teaching contentious issues in a balanced way. It’s unfortunate when politicians don’t recognise the good work that has been done, including the work that has found a way of dealing with controversial issues objectively. "Politicians are better to leave this kind of topic to teachers, who know very well how to handle controversy sensitively.” Clare Adamson, the SNP candidate for Motherwell & Wishaw, said: “The SNP is committed to strengthening education for our young people and recognising the importance of having equality and human rights embedded in our education. “Only by listening to the very real concerns raised, and recognising and learning from our past, will we be able to properly move forward together. It is not the case that teaching on racism should be even-handed. Racism is wrong and our schools should say so. “The recent Black Lives Matter movement has shone a powerful spotlight on continuing racial injustice and race-based violence, and the need for countries to face their colonial history. “That is why I am proud that at this election, the SNP is bringing forward a bold and progressive agenda which will include funding for the development of an online programme on Scotland and the UK’s colonial history throughout the world that can be delivered to schools, and we will encourage Local Authorities to adopt the programme in all schools." In March the Telegraph revealed that Adam Smith's grave had been included in dossier of sites linked to "slavery and colonialism" by Edinburgh City Council. The 17th century Scottish Enlightenment philosopher and “father of capitalism” whose face appeared on the £20 note is buried in the city’s Canongate Kirkyard, which is controlled by the local authority.

  • 'Once-in-a-lifetime' moment: avalanche caught on camera

    You'd expect to capture some spectacular images on camera if you're kayaking at a glacier lake in Nepal, but one group of campers saw something they never expected to see: a massive avalanche.

  • Trump endorses Wyoming GOP chair citing Liz Cheney censure

    Former President Trump endorsed Wyoming GOP chairman Frank Eathorne's bid for reelection in a statement Thursday, pointing to Eathorne's role in censuring Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Why it matters: Cheney, the 3rd ranking Republican in the House, has been a fierce critic of Trump and was one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection" following the events of Jan. 6. Trump has said he wants to "get rid" of Republicans who backed impeachment. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Perhaps, most importantly, Frank has Censured the incompetent Liz Cheney, who couldn’t care less about our brave soldiers overseas, and who is willing to fight ridiculous, endless wars instead of preparing for the Big Time enemies that may someday soon face our Country.""Frank Eathorne continues to fight for our America First Policies as GOP Chairman of the Great State of Wyoming. He is highly respected by everyone, fighting for your Second Amendment and continually growing the Republican Party."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Luka Doncic's wild game-winning shot was so odd-looking that teammate JJ Redick didn't realize the Mavs had won

    From JJ Redick's angle on the Mavs bench, it looked like Luka Doncic's game-winner was from the free throw line, not the three-point line.

  • During My Three Tours in Afghanistan, I Become An Old Man

    It all felt so righteous back in 2001 and 2002. Two decades later, it’s more complicated.

  • How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

    Joel Greenberg, 36, and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), 38, became friends soon after Greenberg was elected Seminole County tax collector and Gaetz won a seat in Congress in 2016. Both men were "brash politicians who hailed from families of considerable wealth and who themselves rose to power quickly," and "they also enjoyed parties and the company of women," The Washington Post reports, citing people who know both Gaetz and Greenberg. That latter interest — woman and parties — is also why both men are under federal investigation. Before the feds got involved in late 2019 or early 2020, Greenberg had already been on the radar of local law enforcement — for, among other things, allegedly misusing public funds, handing lucrative and unnecessary contracts and state jobs to friends and allies, and impersonating a police officer, pulling over a woman for speeding using a badge and lights on his private vehicle. But local police did not start investigating Greenberg until, according the a federal indictment, he tried to derail a GOP primary challenger, prep school music teacher Brian Beute, by sending his school a fraudulent note claiming Beute had carried on an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Beute roped in a lawyer acquaintance, David Bear, who convinced the sheriff's office that whoever was behind the smear campaign had committed a crime. Bear also successfully encouraged the sheriff's office to seek help from the feds, the Post reports. "When authorities arrested Greenberg and sifted through his electronic records and devices — according to documents and people involved in the case — they discovered a medley of other alleged wrongdoing, leading them to open an investigation of possible sex trafficking involving a far more high-profile Florida Republican," Gaetz, the Post reports. Beute thought about dropping the matter after local investigators cleared him of having sex with a student, but "he decided not to," Bear told the Post. "All of these other things mushroomed out of that one decision for him to stand tall." Greenberg, facing 33 counts including sex trafficking of a child, is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors to earn some leniency. Gaetz denies the alleged focus of his investigation — paying for sex and having sex with a minor across state lines — and has not been charged or formally accused of wrongdoing. Read more about how the case came together at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planYou should start a keyhole gardenThe question that will decide the Chauvin case

  • Romney, Cheney, and other Trump critics spend 'tens of thousands' on security after Capitol riot

    Lawmakers who have criticized former President Donald Trump have reportedly had to spend a significant amount of cash on security following the deadly Capitol riot. A report from Punchbowl News on Friday described how members of Congress "are spending tens of thousands of their campaign dollars on security to protect themselves and their families" in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, during which supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of President Biden's election win. This phenomenon has reportedly been "most acute" among Republicans who voted to impeach and convict Trump earlier this year. For example, first-quarter Federal Election Commission reports showed that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) spent $43,633 on security, while Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) spent almost $70,000 and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) spent $50,400, according to Punchbowl. These lawmakers all drew Trump's ire after they voted to impeach him on charges of inciting the Capitol riot, and Romney was also the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial. Some prominent Democrats are also spending similar sums on their private security, according to the report, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-N.Y.) security costs reportedly totaling $45,000 in the first quarter. In the wake of the Jan. 6. attack, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in February unveiled new security measures for lawmakers traveling to and from the nation's capitol, Axios notes, and according to Punchbowl, she's also preparing a spending bill that would add more officers to the Capitol Police and provide certain lawmakers with security in their districts. "Several lawmakers privately told us that they got a flood of death threats after opposing Trump," Punchbowl also writes, adding that "threat levels against lawmakers have soared." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planYou should start a keyhole gardenThe question that will decide the Chauvin case

  • Family affair: Jimmy Boeheim to play for his dad at Syracuse

    Jimmy Boeheim is going home. Poised to graduate from Cornell in May and with one year of college eligibility left, Jim Boeheim's oldest son announced Friday on social media that he's transferring to Syracuse.

  • Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, and other GOP lawmakers who criticized Trump or voted to impeach him have spent tens of thousands of dollars on private security

    A spike in threats after the January 6 insurrection led to soaring security costs for lawmakers, per a Punchbowl News analysis of campaign finance records.

  • Why Earning Less Than $100K a Year Actually Makes Us Happier

    In a recent essay for The Atlantic, Arthur Brooks rehashes an age-old debate: Does earning more money make us happier? It sounds like a purely hypothetical query — the sort a bunch of sophomores would dissect over a midnight spliff. But there is legitimate science backing the answer that it actually becomes more difficult to […] The post Why Earning Less Than $100K a Year Actually Makes Us Happier appeared first on InsideHook.

  • AG Garland reverses Trump-era policy on consent decrees for police abuses

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday reversed a Trump-era policy limiting the use of consent decrees to force changes at police departments and government agencies accused of misconduct. Why it matters: The move comes in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. It also comes "as the Justice Department shifts its priorities to focus more on civil rights issues, criminal justice overhauls and policing policies," AP notes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "This memorandum makes clear that the Department will use all appropriate legal authorities to safeguard civil rights and protect the environment, consistent with longstanding Departmental practice and informed by the expertise of the Department’s career workforce," Garland said in a statement, the Washington Post. "Together, we will continue the Department’s legacy of promoting the rule of law, protecting the public, and working collaboratively with state and local governmental entities to meet those ends,” Garland added in a memo to U.S. attorneys and DOJ officials Friday. Background: In one of his final moves as attorney general in 2018, Jeff Sessions issued a memo that restricted the ability of local U.S. attorneys to enter into consent decree settlements. Several civil rights investigations during the Obama administration ended in court-approved consent decrees, including with police departments in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, Maryland, per AP. Go deeper: Police officers' immunity from lawsuits is getting a fresh lookLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.