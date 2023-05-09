Trump rape trial: jury begins deliberations in E Jean Carroll lawsuit

Photograph: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

The jury in Donald Trump’s rape trial begins deliberations on Tuesday to decide if the former president sexually assaulted the advice columnist E Jean Carroll and then defamed her by denying it.

For Carroll to win her civil claim for sexual battery, the jury of six men and three women must reach a unanimous verdict based on “a preponderance of the evidence”, meaning that she is more likely than not to be telling the truth, a lower standard than for a criminal trial.

Carroll is suing for unspecified damages, claiming that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in 1996. Trump called the accusations a hoax and Carroll a “nut job”.

The former Elle magazine advice columnist filed the lawsuit after New York passed legislation last year in the wake of the #MeToo movement giving adult victims of sexual assault a window of one year to sue their assailants in cases where the statute of limitations has expired.

Carroll is also seeking damages for defamation after Trump accused her of lying about the attack and “destroyed her reputation” when she went public with her allegations in 2019. The advice columnist said the then president’s claim she was lying led to her dismissal from Elle after 27 years.

In closing arguments on Monday, Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told jurors they could believe the evidence of 10 witnesses for her client or the former president who declined to testify.

Kaplan’s said Trump’s defence amounted to claiming everyone else is “lying about everything”.

“In order to find for him you have to find that Donald Trump, the nonstop liar, is the only one in this court telling the truth,” she said.

Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, argued that, by her own admission, large parts of Carroll’s account were “unbelievable” and “remarkable”.

“The whole story is an unbelievable work of fiction,” he said.

Carroll, 79, spent three days on the witness stand describing the alleged rape in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the spring of 1996, and defending herself from accusations that she is lying as part of a political conspiracy against the former president.

Carroll told the trial that after shopping together, Trump manoeuvred her to a dressing room at which point his jovial manner suddenly turned dark.

“He immediately shut the door and shoved me up against the wall. He shoved me so hard my head banged. I was extremely confused,” she said.

Carroll said Trump pulled down her tights and raped her.

In closing arguments, Kaplan said that “every single aspect of what [Carroll] said is backed up or corroborated by other evidence”.

“This is not a ‘he said, she said’. It’s what Donald Trump says versus what all 11 of these witnesses said in that chair over there,” said Kaplan.

Witnesses in support of Carroll’s claim included two friends who testified that she told them about the alleged attack shortly after it occurred but kept silent at her request for more than 20 years. Two other women told the jury they had been sexually assaulted by Trump as Carroll’s lawyers sought to show he is responsible for a pattern of abuse over decades.

A clinical psychologist, Dr Leslie Lebowitz, told the trial that Carroll exhibits aspects of post-traumatic stress disorder, including physical pain and intrusive memories. After Tacopina put it to Lebowitz that she could have been duped by Carroll, the psychologist said she believed the advice columnist.

For his part, Tacopina questioned why Carroll never went to the police to report the alleged rape. He said that was because the case “would never make it through a police investigation in a million years”.

The jurors will have to decide what to make of Trump’s decision not to attend the trial or testify. Another of Carroll’s lawyers, Mike Ferrara, told the jury that the former president’s absence was evidence of guilt.

“He raped Ms Carroll, and he didn’t want to answer questions about it,” he said.