Trump rapidly retweets more than 18 posts criticizing Fox News' Ed Henry

Conservative commentator Mark Levin got angry at Fox News' Ed Henry on Sunday over questions he asked about President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last July, and Trump seemingly loved it.

Levin was set off by Henry's questions during an appearance on Fox & Friends, especially, Mediaite reports, when it came to Henry asking if it was fair game for Trump to ask Zelensky to push for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.





Henry defended his journalistic practices on Twitter, while several users praised Levin for standing his ground. Trump is apparently firmly in that camp, as well, although he preferred the retweet button over his own words on Sunday.

The president, who is now the subject of a congressional impeachment inquiry, was reportedly on his way to hit the links when he fired off a host of retweets chastising Henry and lauding Levin, continuing an eventful, but not out-of-the-ordinary weekend for the commander-in-chief on the social media platform.





Perhaps that round of golf helped calm him down.